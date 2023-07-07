Education mandarins put taxpayers before farming lobby - NZ Taxpayers' Union

Friday, 7 July, 2023 - 15:11

Commenting on the news that the Ministry of Education has chosen to use cheaper imported carpet rather than use more expensive alternatives made from domestically produced wool, Taxpayers' Union spokesman, Jordan Williams, said:

"We commend the Ministry of Education for prioritising value for money over politics and special interests. Year on year, billions more are chucked at the Education Ministry, and yet education standards continue to fall.

"Education mandarins have rightly resisted pressure from the farming lobby, and should be using every cent of taxpayer funding to improve our dismal and declining literacy and numeracy rates."