'Ted Johnston' Candidate for Auckland Central

Friday, 14 July, 2023 - 21:31

‘Ted Johnston’ stands in Auckland Central for New Conservative.

Ted Johnston BSc BA LLB has worked as a self employed Criminal Barrister in Auckland for about 30 years.

He has been on the Auckland District Law Society council, NZ Law Society Council and Samoan Law Society Council, as well as a host of community and school boards. He is currently Deputy leader of the New Conservative party and candidate for the Auckland Central Electorate.

Ted was born in the Auckland Central Electorate in 1960 when his parents and grandparents lived in Ponsonby. He spent 10 years as a Student at Auckland University, where he gained 3 degrees. A BSc in Cellular and Molecular Biology and Psychology, BA in Psychology (receiving the Sir Peter Buck Memorial Bursary in 1989 for the top NZ Undergraduate in Anthropology), as well as a Law degree. He spent much time living in the Auckland Central Electorate, over the last 60 plus years.

Ted has worked as a student and when travelling overseas, at a multitude of jobs, from the Westfield freezing works, KFC, bouncing in London, to brickmaking in Alice Springs, and the Australian Army reserves. Ted has lived in Australia, London and Samoa.

He spent much of his early life growing up in Otara, and he then studied at Auckland Grammar school. He is married with 8 adult children. His father and most of his grandparents were immigrants from Samoa and Wales.

Ted has a passion to help all New Zealanders, wherever they are from or whoever they are. He wants to "ensure they and their families can all aim for a good life, with affordable food and safe housing. With a chance for their children to have education and only be limited by their dreams and their abilities."

"That they can each seek their own personal happiness, and eke out their existence safe from harassment or crime, living amicably with their fellow citizens in a happy and healthy environment."

Cost of living and housing are his main concerns, as well as education, health and the justice system, to make Auckland safe again. He wants jobs available for a fair working wage, small businesses supported, and our environment protected while utilized for people’s benefit.

" I am tired of crime, and sick of seeing 388 ram raids in 6 months, shootings and gangs out of control. New Conservative will make the police and justice system actually work to make people safer" Ted states.

New Conservative he states has the best policies to fix NZ. Labour and National constantly fail to do much for the NZ people and the current crises are worsened by the incompetent self serving govts of the last couple of decades.

However we need to dump Labour now, to stop their abuses and their attacks on our rights and freedoms.

Labour has done little for Auckland and Public transport in Auckland is a pathetic joke.

Ted states that "New Conservative needs the party votes of Auckland Central to help fix New Zealand."