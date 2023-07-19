Change the tax system to support struggling households - Julie Anne Genter

Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 - 11:51

While inflation is no longer increasing, the current rate will still bring little comfort to families struggling to make ends meet, says the Green Party.

"Last week Labour decided to rule out implementing a wealth tax or a capital gains tax. While inflation has eased slightly, we know that thousands of families are still struggling to afford the basics. We must build an Aotearoa that works for everyone, with a fairer tax system to pay for it," says Green Party finance spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

"With the lowest combined poll result for the two major parties on Monday, it’s obvious people are frustrated with the lack of genuine solutions. After decades of successive governments tinkering at the edges, the time is now to find the conviction to do what is necessary and tax wealth.

"It is also about time that the National Party starts facing up to the fact that their proposed tax cuts for the rich will make inflation worse.

"The Green Party’s plan to ask the wealthiest 0.7 to pay their fair share through a wealth tax would pay for an Income Guarantee that would benefit over 3.7 million people. Under our plan, 95 percent of New Zealanders would receive a tax cut and have more money in their back pockets to cover life’s essentials.

"Poverty is a political choice. We know this, because together with our Pledge to Renters, the Income Guarantee would end poverty in Aotearoa. We can make so many people’s lives better if we show the political courage to act.

"If the Green Party are in a position to form the next government, people who want a fairer tax can be sure that we will take a wealth tax and our Income Guarantee into negotiations.

"We know that it will not be acceptable to the millions of people who are demanding bolder action if the next government fails to show the courage to do what is necessary.

"It’s not up to Labour whether we have a wealth tax, rent controls or an income guarantee. That’s the job of the public, and with more Green MPs we can make it a reality," says Julie Anne Genter.