National selects Nancy Lu as list-only candidate

Wednesday, 19 July, 2023 - 17:19

The National Party Board has selected Nancy Lu as a list-only candidate in this year’s General Election.

"I’m grateful for the support of the National Party to campaign for the Party Vote as a list candidate and I’ll work hard to share National’s plans to fix the economy and get our country back on track with as many people as I can before October 14," says Ms Lu.

"This is the most important election in a generation, and I’ll be campaigning strongly across New Zealand’s diverse communities on National’s excellent suite of policies focused on reducing the cost of living, restoring law and order and improving our schools and healthcare.

"As a young mum, I want my kids, and every Kiwi kid, to grow up in a New Zealand where they can truly succeed. I’m standing for National because it’s the only party with the ability to competently manage our economy so we can deliver more opportunities and help our young people succeed here at home.

"It’s only through a strong economy that New Zealand can reduce the cost-of-living and interest rates, lift incomes and ensure businesses can truly thrive.

"People are also feeling unsafe in their communities and only National can stop the soft-on-crime approach and restore law and order. We will back our police with the tools they need to tackle gang crime, we’ll introduce bootcamps to set the most serious young offenders on a more productive path, and we’ll strengthen consequences for crime and increase support for victims."