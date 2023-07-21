Highest number of Jobseekers in over a year - Louise Upston

Friday, 21 July, 2023 - 12:05

New data shows that Labour is taking New Zealand backwards with rising Jobseeker numbers, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says.

Ministry of Social Development data released yesterday shows that Jobseeker numbers have climbed to their highest in more than 12 months.

"More than 173,000 New Zealanders are now relying on Jobseeker support from the government.

"That is 52,000 more people on Jobseeker since Labour took office six years ago.

"Labour had a golden opportunity for years to connect Jobseekers with the many businesses crying out for workers. But due to their economic mismanagement, New Zealand is now in a recession and the job market is tightening up. The opportunity has been wasted.

"While Labour refuses to admit there is a problem, National has a plan.

"Our Welfare that Works plan will see young Jobseekers receive a proper needs assessment, a plan to address any barriers to work and job coaching from community organisations to break the cycle of dependency. It will also involve sanctions for those who wilfully don’t engage with their plan.

"National will also bring back strong economic management to government, by addressing the underlying drivers of rampant price inflation. We would focus the Reserve Bank on a single inflation-busting mandate, reduce costs and regulations being faced by business, fix worker shortages, bring discipline to government spending and reduce the tax Kiwis pay.

"A strong economy will deliver for all New Zealanders and allow us to invest in the public services that the country deserves, like health and education, while still helping our most vulnerable."