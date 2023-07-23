'Casey Costello thanked for significant contribution to Taxpayers' Union mission'

|
The Taxpayers’ Union recognises former chair and board member, Casey Costello and thanks her for the significant contribution she has made as a volunteer. Over the weekend, Ms Costello was announced as a candidate for NZ First.
Taxpayers’ Union Chair, Laurie Kubiak, said:
"Casey has been a long-time financial supporter of the Union and was Chair just prior to when I joined the Board."
"While we will miss Casey’s judgement and drive, we wish her the best of luck for the future."
The Taxpayers’ Union is a non-partisan organisation and not affiliated to any party. As such, Ms Costello resigned from the Board on deciding to stand as a candidate in the upcoming election.
