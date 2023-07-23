Green Party kicks off 2023 election campaign

Sunday, 23 July, 2023 - 12:32

Co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson kicked off the Green Party’s 2023 election campaign in Wellington today with the release of its campaign video and election slogan, The Time is Now.

"To anyone that is ready to fight for a better, fairer Aotearoa, there is only one question we are asking today: are you with us? If so, get involved. It begins with you. Don’t leave it to chance," says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw.

"Green Party election campaigns are powered by people. People coming together organising, knocking on doors, picking up the phone to talk to other people about the issues they care about and what they want to see from the next government.

"That is how elections are won - and that is what we are better at than anyone. We have already got off to the strongest start of any previous campaign, and we intend to build on that over the coming weeks and months. I cannot wait to get out into communities to share our plan to end poverty and guarantee everyone a warm home, and take strong climate action."

"We are proud of what we have achieved over the last six years in government. We've always known that lasting change wouldn't come quickly or easily. It never does. But we simply cannot afford another term of small steps. Small steps don’t get you very far, and they certainly don’t end poverty or tackle climate change.

"It is only with more Green MPs and Green Ministers around the Cabinet table that we will achieve the urgent change that our communities need right now. That is what we mean when we say the time is now," says James Shaw said.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson added:

"This campaign cannot only be about the two major political parties and who out of the two Chrises gets to be Prime Minister. This campaign must be about all of us. It must be about what we can do together to improve the lives of millions of people.

"Green Party campaigns are driven by purpose, not the pursuit of power for the sake of it. Whereas most political parties see power as something to win, we think about it as something to share, because we know there is so much more we can accomplish working together.

"Over the last few weeks, people will have gotten a taste for what the Green Party is about this election. Ending poverty, faster climate action, hoki whenua mai, and nature protection. These are the solutions we will take into any post-election negotiations. So if people want to give us the strongest possible hand in those negotiations, then they need to vote for the Green Party.

"We are the only party with a plan, and the political courage, to make Aotearoa better for every single person. With more Green MPs, we can do this.

"We will win this election because we will put together the strongest grassroots campaign we have ever had. Anyone who wants to get involved should. It is going to be so close. Every billboard matters. Every phone call, every conversation, every door knocked on matters. The time is now," says Marama Davidson.