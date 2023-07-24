Reallocation of ministerial portfolios - Chris Hipkins

Monday, 24 July, 2023 - 17:04

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced the reallocation of Kiri Allan’s ministerial portfolios, promoting newer Ministers who have demonstrated promise.

"Ginny Andersen will become the Minister of Justice," Chris Hipkins said.

"Aligning the Justice and Police portfolios will be important in the coming weeks as we progress ram raid legislation to ensure young offenders face more accountability for their crimes.

"Kieran McAnulty will become the Minister for Regional Development, which aligns with his current portfolio of Rural Communities.

"Grant Robertson is already leading the Government’s rolling maul of initiatives supporting communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle. He will take over the lead coordination role for Tairawhiti.

"At his request David Parker will pass on Revenue to Barbara Edmonds, freeing him up to focus on transport.

"Prior to entering Parliament Barb was a specialist tax lawyer and I have confidence in her to ability to pick up a greater share of the economic work of the Government, which is why I am also making her an Associate Minister of Finance.

"She will relinquish her Associate Health role which will be redistributed amongst other Health Ministers.

"Damien O’Connor will pick up Associate Transport and will support David Parker in that role.

"Between now and the election our singular focus must be on making life better for everyday Kiwis. That is what I have sought to do, and I need everyone to do the same," Chris Hipkins said.

Overall there are 25 Ministers in the executive, with 18 in Cabinet.