Radical Coalition of Chaos will wreck economy - Chris Bishop

Thursday, 27 July, 2023 - 15:12

The choice facing New Zealanders on October 14 could not be starker with the Coalition of Chaos becoming more radical and chaotic by the day, National’s campaign Chair Chris Bishop says.

"Te Pati MÄori’s radical high-tax agenda would send a wrecking ball through New Zealand’s economy, which is already in bad shape because of Labour’s mismanagement.

"This is Labour Party policy by stealth.

"These tax policies are very similar to the ones Chris Hipkins’ most senior ministers strongly support - to the point David Parker even resigned as Revenue Minister because he couldn’t bring himself to pretend Labour doesn’t want to whack more taxes on Kiwis’ retirement funds, homes and businesses.

"Perhaps this is why Meka Whaitiri defected to Te Pati MÄori - they’re basically the same as Labour on policy but with the added perk of not having to be part of the dysfunctional Labour Party.

"Te Pati MÄori’s comment that they want to go harder on wealth than on crime is a terrifying glimpse into what a re-elected Labour Government would be like, where aspiration, hard work and success is cracked down on while criminals are given an easy ride.

"Chris Hipkins will say whatever he needs to say to keep his job, but he can’t seriously expect the public to believe that the same ministers who were secretly designing a wealth tax will back down in a protracted negotiation with the Greens and Te Pati MÄori, who also want a wealth tax.

"Hipkins won't just be fighting his Ministers in a Coalition of Chaos - the leaks, infighting and resignations will only become more intense with the Greens and Te Pati MÄori sitting around the Cabinet table.

"Labour also ruled out introducing the ute tax, changing the Brightline housing tax, or increasing the ute tax, and did all three anyway. Make no mistake, these taxes will be introduced if Labour is re-elected.

"Fortunately, there’s a much better choice for New Zealand with National. We are the party of lower taxes and a National Government will be laser-focused on rebuilding our economy so we can reduce the cost of living for all New Zealanders."