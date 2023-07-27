Blinken's visit no reason to sign up to AUKUS - Peace Action Wellington

Thursday, 27 July, 2023 - 15:50

"Antony Blinken's stop in Aotearoa is no reason for the NZ Government to sign up to the new US-led military alliance AUKUS that threaten peace in the Pacific region," said Peace Action Wellington member Valerie Morse.

"Protestors at the Wellington Stadium made it clear that the US is welcome to come play football, but no one wants a military build that leads to a US-China war."

"The US Secretary of State and Australian Prime Minister are here to push NZ into their new war alliance. The Foreign Minister must rule out participating in Pillar 2 of AUKUS. This alliance really isn't about nuclear submarines or weapons. It is about the US maintaining absolute dominance of the region. That is not sustainable or desirable. Instead we need to move towards a free, decolonised and demilitarised region."

"Our future security comes from forging real relationships of interdependence and care for people across the Pacific, prioritising real issues like climate change, not signing up to buy more weapons and support one superpower or another."