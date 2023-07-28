Tearfund welcomes Modern Slavery legislation, but it 'doesn't go far enough'

Friday, 28 July, 2023 - 14:39

Humanitarian agency Tearfund welcomes the announcement today that the government is taking steps to introduce Modern Slavery legislation to help prevent the import of goods made by some of the almost 28 million people trapped in forced labour.

Tearfund’s Head of Advocacy, Claire Gray, says, "While this is a significant win for the tens of thousands of Kiwis who have been campaigning for this legislation for years, Tearfund is disappointed that the proposed legislation does not include the crucial due diligence component that requires companies to take action to reduce the risk of exploitation in their supply chains. This means that the legislation will only require companies to disclose exploitation, but they would not be required to act to reduce it," says Gray "While a public register is a good place for the public to see company disclosures, both the UK and Australian legislation have proved that public disclosure alone does not result in the transformative change in business practice. Without due diligence, we cannot effectively prevent modern slavery and other human rights abuses occurring in supply chains. Disclosure approaches often act as a tick-the-box exercise that can be completed with minimal research into modern slavery risks and with little or no transformative action."

Tearfund has been campaigning for three years for robust legislation, and the government has heard overwhelming support for the inclusion of company due diligence requirements. "It is extremely disappointing to see the government diverging from this approach and focusing only disclosure legislation," says Gray "This is our chance to create an effective and robust piece of legislation that has taken the learnings from other countries rather than simply following them. Without due diligence, we cannot make a real difference for the millions of people being exploited to bolster the profits of companies who manufacture and import our goods." It is estimated that in 2019 New Zealand imported $3 Billion of goods at high risk of being made by people in forced labour. "We need to get this right for the sake of the millions trapped in forced labour and so that Kiwis can buy goods they can be relatively confident are not made by exploiting others."

Gray says we will continue our advocacy and urge the government to make a strong commitment to introducing a second due diligence law within a specified timeframe.

Tearfund and World Vision are asking more Kiwis to sign their joint Open Letter, which has received over 5,500 signatures, to show the government they just don’t want change, they want effective change. To sign the Open Letter, click here. https://our.actionstation.org.nz/p/MSL