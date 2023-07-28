'Powhiri welcomes new advocates to Mana Mokopuna'

Friday, 28 July, 2023 - 14:46

Six Children’s Commissioners were welcomed to Mana Mokopuna - Children and Young People’s Commission in a pÅwhiri at WaiwhetÅ« Marae in Lower Hutt yesterday.

Marking an important milestone for children’s advocacy in Aotearoa New Zealand, the event formally acknowledged the new Commission established on July 1 while recognising the dedicated work of former Children’s Commissioners.

Guests included the whÄnau and friends of new Commissioners, Ministers and public servants, representatives from NGO and community organisations, and former and current kaimahi.

The mana of mokopuna was in action with the presence of Te Ara WhÄnui Kura Kaupapa MÄori o ngÄ KÅhanga Reo o Te Awakairangi leading the pÅwhiri.

Children’s Commissioner since 2021, Judge Frances Eivers is now Chief Children’s Commissioner and Chair of the board. She spoke of her vision for the new structure, and the importance of the name Mana Mokopuna.

Developed as a framework to monitor youth justice residences, it has extended to a lens for the way the Commission works, upholding the mana inherent in each child while seeing them in the context of their whÄnau and community.

"It isn’t just a name for us. The best life for all our mokopuna is to ensure that their whÄnau are embraced in a way that our mokopuna can be loved," said Judge Eivers.

The Children and Young People’s Commission Board also includes Dr Claire Achmad, Donna Matahaere-Atariki, Dr Julie Wharewera-Mika, Josiah Tualamali’i, and Ronelle Baker.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Social Development Hon Carmel Sepuloni spoke of her aspirations for the new Commission, while acknowledging the opposition to the change.

"We are welcoming a board of exceptional Commissioners, who share the same kaupapa as all of us here today. That being, we want Aotearoa to be the best place in the world to be a child.

"The changes we have made have not been without controversy. I accept and acknowledge why that is the case. I believe now that the system provides a strengthened structure."

Minister for Youth Hon Willow-Jean Prime echoed the hopes for a strengthened advocacy system, and one that amplifies the voice of mokopuna.

"Our job is to ensure that we are creating those spaces for our tamariki to have a voice in the mahi that we are doing which is about them, us, and our futures. I am confident that will happen, through our wonderful Commissioners we have here and our collective goal."