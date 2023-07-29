Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry elected Vice President of LGNZ

Saturday, 29 July, 2023 - 10:02

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry has been voted in as the new Vice President of Local Government New Zealand.

Seventy-five member councils from across the country voted Mayor Barry in for a three-year term at the LGNZ AGM in Christchurch yesterday. Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton has been voted in as President.

Mayor Barry is elated to take up the position.

"I’m really excited to take up the role alongside Mayor Broughton. I see the vice president role as one of supporting the President, and LGNZ’s National Council.

"I’m looking forward to advocating for all councils and playing my part in helping shape and navigate what’s ahead.

"Local government is going through change and uncertainty like never before. I see the next five years as critical in deciding what the next 30-50 years will look like for us."

The LGNZ National Council is the elected leadership of LGNZ. As well as being an elected member, National Council members also act as the governing body of LGNZ, setting and guiding policies, and overseeing them.

LGNZ is the sector’s advocacy and support body that lobbies the government on council’s behalf, while providing learning and development opportunities for elected representatives and council officers.

Councils have also decided to develop a collective position to take to a new government following the general election on the future for local government.

Mayor Barry says this decision shows local government is being proactive about its future.

"How Local Government is structured and works moving forward is vital for all our communities across Aotearoa."