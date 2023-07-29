Te Korowai o Wainuiarua and the Crown sign Deed of settlement - Andrew Little

|
The Crown and Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua iwi groups have signed a Deed of Settlement at Raetihi Marae today, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little has announced.
"Today’s signing is a significant milestone for the people of Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua and the Crown that represents the end of negotiations and the beginning of a new partnership," Andrew Little said.
"I want to acknowledge Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua and the Crown negotiations teams for working tirelessly during the negotiations process to reach this point."
Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua represents Tamahaki, Tamakana and Uenuku iwi groups in the Central Whanganui region. Their area of interest includes the central Whanganui River, parts of the Tongariro and Whanganui National Parks, and the townships of National Park and Raetihi.
Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua’s historical grievances relate to warfare and the imposition of martial law in Whanganui. The Crown acquired land that would later become Tongariro National Park without consulting Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua or paying compensation. It also acquired land for public works for defence, electricity generation and railways, which resulted in Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua becoming virtually landless.
The Deed includes a Crown apology, an agreed historical account, and financial and cultural redress for historical breaches of the Treaty that caused harm to Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua.
The redress package includes:
$21.7 million in financial and commercial redress
$6.8 million in cultural funding
The return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua, and the former prison site at Waikune
Conservation management redress to support establishment of a predator-proofed ecosanctuary at PÅkÄkÄ, and a seat on the Tongariro-TaupÅ Conservation Board
Relationship agreements with a range of Crown agencies
"While no Treaty settlement will be able to compensate Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua for the loss they have suffered, it is my sincere hope that the Treaty Settlement will be a foundation for the restoration of the wellbeing of Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua people and their lands," Andrew Little said.
Ka waitohu Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua me te Karauna i te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga
Kua oti i te Karauna me nga rÅpu Ä-iwi o Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua tÄtahi Whakaaetanga Whakataunga te waitohu ki Raetihi marae i te rÄ nei, ka pÄnuitia e te Minita mÅ ngÄ take Tiriti o Waitangi, e Andrew Little.
"He kokenga whakahirahira te waitohutanga i te rangi nei mÅ ngÄ uri o Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua me te Karauna, he tohu o te otinga o ngÄ whiriwhiringa kÅrero me te tÄ«matanga o tÄtahi whakahoanga hou," hei tÄ Andrew Little.
"E mihi ana ahau ki ngÄ ohu whiriwhiri a Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua me te Karauna mÅ rÄtou i whakapau kaha i te roanga o te hÄtepe whiriwhiri kÅrero, Ä, tae noa ki tÄnei wÄhanga."
Ka whakakanohi Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua i ngÄ rÅpÅ« Ä-iwi nei, i a Tamahaki rÄtou ko Tamakana, ko Uenuku ki te pokapÅ« o te rohe o Whanganui. Kei roto i tÅ rÄtou rohe pÄnga ko te pÅ«waenga o te awa o Whanganui, Ätahi wÄhi o ngÄ PÄka Ä-Motu o Tongariro me Whanganui, tae atu ki ngÄ tÄone nei, ki National Park me Raetihi.
Ka pÄ atu ngÄ nawe hÄ«tori a Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua ki ngÄ pakanga me te uruhinga o te ture hÅia ki runga o Whanganui. Ka riro i te Karauna he whenua, i muri mai ka huri ki te Tongariro National Park me te kore noa e kÅrerorero ki Te Korowai o WainuiÄroa, me te kore noa e tuku utu puretumu. I riro hoki he whenua mÅ ngÄ mahinga tÅ«matanui mÅ ngÄ take ope kÄtua, te mahi hiko me te hanga ara tereina, me te aha ka tata whenua kore Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua.
Kei roto i te Whakaaetanga ko tÄtahi whakapÄha nÄ te Karauna, ko tÄtahi tÄtai kÅrero hÄ«tori i whakaaetia e tÄnÄ me tÄnÄ, tae atu ki te puretumu Ä-pÅ«tea me te puretumu Ä-ahurea mÅ ngÄ wÄwÄhitanga hÄ«tori o te Tiriti i pÄ atu ai te mamae ki Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua.
Kei roto i te kete puretumu ko Änei:
E $21.7 miriona hei puretumu Ä-pÅ«tea, hei puretumu Ä-Åhanga hoki
E $6.8 miriona hei tahua Ä-ahurea
Ko te whakahokinga o Ätahi wÄhi tapu 19, me Ätahi whenua Åhanga 12, tae atu ki ngÄ whenua ngahere Karauna ki Erua, me te whenua ki Waikune i tÅ« rÄ tÄtahi whare herehere i mua
He puretumu whakahaere kaupapa tiaki taiao hei tautoko i te whakatÅ«ranga o tÄtahi whakaruruhau taiao ki PÅkÄka hei taupÄ atu i ngÄ kÄ«rehe, me tÄtahi tÅ«ru ki te Tongariro-TaupÅ Conservation Board
He whakaaetanga whakahoanga ki Ätahi rangapÅ« Karauna huhua
"Ahakoa e kore e ea i tÄtahi whakataunga Tiriti te mate i pÄ ki Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua, ko tÅku tÅ«manako motuhenga ia kia noho te Whakataunga Tiriti hei tÅ«Äpapa e hauora mai anÅ ai te mauri o ngÄ uri o Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua, o Å rÄtou whenua hoki," hei tÄ Andrew Little.
