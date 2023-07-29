Te Korowai o Wainuiarua and the Crown sign Deed of settlement - Andrew Little

Saturday, 29 July, 2023 - 15:44

The Crown and Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua iwi groups have signed a Deed of Settlement at Raetihi Marae today, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little has announced.

"Today’s signing is a significant milestone for the people of Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua and the Crown that represents the end of negotiations and the beginning of a new partnership," Andrew Little said.

"I want to acknowledge Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua and the Crown negotiations teams for working tirelessly during the negotiations process to reach this point."

Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua represents Tamahaki, Tamakana and Uenuku iwi groups in the Central Whanganui region. Their area of interest includes the central Whanganui River, parts of the Tongariro and Whanganui National Parks, and the townships of National Park and Raetihi.

Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua’s historical grievances relate to warfare and the imposition of martial law in Whanganui. The Crown acquired land that would later become Tongariro National Park without consulting Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua or paying compensation. It also acquired land for public works for defence, electricity generation and railways, which resulted in Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua becoming virtually landless.

The Deed includes a Crown apology, an agreed historical account, and financial and cultural redress for historical breaches of the Treaty that caused harm to Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua.

The redress package includes:

$21.7 million in financial and commercial redress

$6.8 million in cultural funding

The return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua, and the former prison site at Waikune

Conservation management redress to support establishment of a predator-proofed ecosanctuary at PÅkÄkÄ, and a seat on the Tongariro-TaupÅ Conservation Board

Relationship agreements with a range of Crown agencies

"While no Treaty settlement will be able to compensate Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua for the loss they have suffered, it is my sincere hope that the Treaty Settlement will be a foundation for the restoration of the wellbeing of Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua people and their lands," Andrew Little said.

Ka waitohu Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua me te Karauna i te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga

Kua oti i te Karauna me nga rÅpu Ä-iwi o Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua tÄtahi Whakaaetanga Whakataunga te waitohu ki Raetihi marae i te rÄ nei, ka pÄnuitia e te Minita mÅ ngÄ take Tiriti o Waitangi, e Andrew Little.

"He kokenga whakahirahira te waitohutanga i te rangi nei mÅ ngÄ uri o Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua me te Karauna, he tohu o te otinga o ngÄ whiriwhiringa kÅrero me te tÄ«matanga o tÄtahi whakahoanga hou," hei tÄ Andrew Little.

"E mihi ana ahau ki ngÄ ohu whiriwhiri a Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua me te Karauna mÅ rÄtou i whakapau kaha i te roanga o te hÄtepe whiriwhiri kÅrero, Ä, tae noa ki tÄnei wÄhanga."

Ka whakakanohi Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua i ngÄ rÅpÅ« Ä-iwi nei, i a Tamahaki rÄtou ko Tamakana, ko Uenuku ki te pokapÅ« o te rohe o Whanganui. Kei roto i tÅ rÄtou rohe pÄnga ko te pÅ«waenga o te awa o Whanganui, Ätahi wÄhi o ngÄ PÄka Ä-Motu o Tongariro me Whanganui, tae atu ki ngÄ tÄone nei, ki National Park me Raetihi.

Ka pÄ atu ngÄ nawe hÄ«tori a Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua ki ngÄ pakanga me te uruhinga o te ture hÅia ki runga o Whanganui. Ka riro i te Karauna he whenua, i muri mai ka huri ki te Tongariro National Park me te kore noa e kÅrerorero ki Te Korowai o WainuiÄroa, me te kore noa e tuku utu puretumu. I riro hoki he whenua mÅ ngÄ mahinga tÅ«matanui mÅ ngÄ take ope kÄtua, te mahi hiko me te hanga ara tereina, me te aha ka tata whenua kore Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua.

Kei roto i te Whakaaetanga ko tÄtahi whakapÄha nÄ te Karauna, ko tÄtahi tÄtai kÅrero hÄ«tori i whakaaetia e tÄnÄ me tÄnÄ, tae atu ki te puretumu Ä-pÅ«tea me te puretumu Ä-ahurea mÅ ngÄ wÄwÄhitanga hÄ«tori o te Tiriti i pÄ atu ai te mamae ki Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua.

Kei roto i te kete puretumu ko Änei:

E $21.7 miriona hei puretumu Ä-pÅ«tea, hei puretumu Ä-Åhanga hoki

E $6.8 miriona hei tahua Ä-ahurea

Ko te whakahokinga o Ätahi wÄhi tapu 19, me Ätahi whenua Åhanga 12, tae atu ki ngÄ whenua ngahere Karauna ki Erua, me te whenua ki Waikune i tÅ« rÄ tÄtahi whare herehere i mua

He puretumu whakahaere kaupapa tiaki taiao hei tautoko i te whakatÅ«ranga o tÄtahi whakaruruhau taiao ki PÅkÄka hei taupÄ atu i ngÄ kÄ«rehe, me tÄtahi tÅ«ru ki te Tongariro-TaupÅ Conservation Board

He whakaaetanga whakahoanga ki Ätahi rangapÅ« Karauna huhua

"Ahakoa e kore e ea i tÄtahi whakataunga Tiriti te mate i pÄ ki Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua, ko tÅku tÅ«manako motuhenga ia kia noho te Whakataunga Tiriti hei tÅ«Äpapa e hauora mai anÅ ai te mauri o ngÄ uri o Te Korowai o WainuiÄrua, o Å rÄtou whenua hoki," hei tÄ Andrew Little.