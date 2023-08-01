NZ Government failing rangatahi Māori says United Nations - JustSpeak

Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 - 18:47

The United Nations Committee Against Torture has called out the mistreatment of rangatahi Māori in New Zealand’s youth justice facilities and is urging the Government to reform its justice policies. The Committee has highlighted various areas of concern in its latest review of Aotearoa New Zealand, including the youth justice system. Among the issues raised are the disproportionate incarceration rates of Māori, the lack of adequate training for staff in places of detention, and the unacceptable use of spit hoods and pepper spray against young people.

"The Committee has highlighted many of the shocking ways in which the New Zealand Government is failing to protect the wellbeing of rangatahi in youth justice facilities. This ultimately undermines Te Tiriti o Waitangi and serves to feed the cycle of crime that harms all of society," said Aphiphany Forward-Taua, Executive Director of JustSpeak.



"It is clear that the current youth justice system is causing unacceptable harm to rangatahi and their whānau. This damning review by the UN comes amidst horrifying news reports of sexual abuse and violence. The only plausible solution is to establish a pathway away from youth justice residences to a community-based model of care."



Rule out Residences



In their written report published on Friday, the Committee expressed a number of concerns about the treatment of young people in the current youth justice system, including verbal abuse, racism, dangerous forms of constraint, solitary confinement, and the disproportionately high numbers of Māori children in youth justice facilities.



The Committee has called on the New Zealand Government to "actively promote non-judicial measures, such as diversion, mediation and counselling, for children accused of criminal offences and, wherever possible, the use of non-custodial sentences such as probation or community service." The Committee also condemned the "lack of information on mechanisms for evaluating the effectiveness of training programmes, as well as the absence of regular and specific training for staff" in care and protection residences and youth justice residences.



"Our country has a shameful history of abuse in State care - abuse that the Government has confessed amounts to torture. We can’t afford to risk the same abuse of another generation, many of whom have already experienced enormous harm in their young lives," said Forward-Taua.



Constitutional change is key



The UN Committee Against Torture has previously called on the New Zealand Government to "increase its efforts to address the overrepresentation of Indigenous People in prisons and to reduce recidivism, in particular its underlying causes." Despite all of these calls for reform, the Government is still harming Māori at a grossly disproportionate rate, with 80% of all children in youth justice residences identifying as Māori.



In this year’s review, the Committee emphasised their concern that Māori, particularly women and young people, continue to be disproportionately affected by incarceration. In their written recommendations to the New Zealand Government, the Committee notes that the delegation attending the review meetings from Aotearoa "acknowledged that a transformational change is required to reverse this trend and that, in order to achieve that change, the State party needs to implement comprehensive measures that include, inter alia, legislative and policy reforms."



"The Government cannot continue to ignore the calls for transformational change in the justice system - especially now that they have acknowledged the need for such change on an international stage," said Forward-Taua.



"Ultimately, we need to see constitutional reform if we want to build a social structure that fully protects the rights of Māori. Transformational change in the justice system is dependent on the transformation of our country’s constitution into one that fully and properly recognises the tino rangatiratanga of Māori that Te Tiriti and He Whakaputanga uphold."



Background

UN Committee Against Torture has scrutinised Aotearoa New Zealand as part of its regular review process for States parties to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. States are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 10 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention. Aotearoa New Zealand ratified the Convention on 10 December 1989 and was last reviewed in 2015.



This month’s review was conducted over two days (18 and 19 July). Together with Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, JustSpeak made a joint submission to the UN Committee against Torture ahead of the review. The Committee’s concluding observations and recommendations to the New Zealand Government were published on Friday 28 July. These recommendations highlight various areas of concern, including domestic violence, the detention of people seeking asylum, and the dire conditions in prisons.