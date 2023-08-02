Gift card expiry dates should be three years - Melissa Lee

Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 - 13:25

Pesky expiry dates on gift cards could be extended to three years after the Fair Trading (Gift Card Expiry) Amendment Bill passed its first reading in Parliament today, National’s List MP based in Auckland Melissa Lee says.

"Everyone deserves a chance to use their gift cards and this Bill will see the minimum expiry date of gift cards extended to three years.

"Many Kiwis use gift cards as a convenient gift option, but the gift can turn sour if the card is not presented by its expiry date.

"We’ve all had those instances where a gift card has been misplaced and later found, but annoyingly it has already expired.

"In New Zealand, one in five gift cards expire before their use by dates. Research has proven shoppers could be losing upwards of $10 million a year on cards before they can be redeemed.

"National is taking a significant step to protect consumers' interests, allowing Kiwis to have the time to decide how best to use their gift cards."