Labour picks politics over parents - Nicola Willis

Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 - 14:05

Labour has insulted every Kiwi parent today by voting down an opportunity to give them more choice, simply to score some cheap political points, National’s Deputy Leader Nicola Willis says.

"My Members’ Bill would have modernised paid parental leave, allowing parents to take their leave at the same time, one after the other or in overlapping instalments.

"While every other party supported this sensible change, Labour voted it down.

"This is a shameful day for a desperate government on its last legs. Labour should hang their heads in shame.

"My Bill comes at no extra cost to the taxpayer, it simply supports parents and caregivers to make the decisions they believe are best for their own family. Labour seem to think it knows better than parents on what leave arrangements they should choose.

"Whether you’re a Dad wanting to support Mum in the first few weeks after birth, or you want to divide your paid leave entitlement between two primary caregivers in overlapping instalments, the choice should be yours. But Labour wants to stop you.

"Determined to avoid giving National a win, they have cast aside the needs of new parents, picking petty partisan politics instead.

"Chris Hipkins’ Labour Party has cast aside all of its values, and now have only one left: do whatever it takes to cling on to power.

"National is in Parliament to fight hard for New Zealanders. We want to make Kiwis lives better, and allow them to forge a brighter future for themselves and their families. Clearly Labour is in it for themselves."

Link to Nicola’s speech in Parliament: https://vimeo.com/850750657