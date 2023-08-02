Did you see tonight’s news? - David Seymour

Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 - 21:14

If you watched Newshub’s poll coverage tonight you will have seen two things:

1. ACT is on the rise and would be a quarter of a new government, gaining 16 out of the 61 seats needed to govern.

2. The media coverage was all Chris this, Chris that. They’re thrilled they only have to remember one name.

But there’s another name that will matter in this election and it’s yours.

Digital Advance, this is where you come in.

We need your help to build the momentum even further. The mainstream media wants to paint this as a red vs. blue election, so it’s harder than ever to get our message out there. While Luxon and Hipkins get guaranteed media coverage each week, ACT needs to pay for advertising. If you want to see real change this year, please consider contributing to the mission. Advertising isn’t cheap, but every dollar makes a big difference. For example, a $100 donation allows us to show over 10,000 people an ad on Facebook. Click the button below if you want to chip in.

DONATE

I understand that times are tough under Labour, there are also free ways to chip in. Do you have a fence you’d be happy to hang an ACT sign on to show your support for Real Change, or a spare weekend to help our friendly volunteer teams put up signs in your area?

Click the button below to sign up to volunteer, and one of our helpful coordinators will be in touch. I’m travelling around New Zealand meeting with our volunteer teams each weekend - I hope to see you out there.

VOLUNTEER

Thanks again for your ongoing support. The mission doesn’t stop here.