'Stop Work Notices' will cut $1 billion of waste on day one - David Seymour

Sunday, 6 August, 2023 - 14:00

"Labour has increased government spending by $56 billion over six budgets and some of the spending is so damaging it must be stopped on day one of the next Government," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"ACT will defund failing and wasteful projects by requiring Ministers to immediately issue ‘Stop Work Notices’ to their chief executives. This will save up to $1 billion on day one of the next Government.

"By issuing Stop Work Notices to MBIE, for example, ACT would aim to reduce the number of staff in that department by up to 50 per cent.

"New Zealanders busy trying to balance their household budgets will be astonished to hear about some of the insane projects that have grown up like mushrooms under Labour.

"Those doing the work will be told to down tools, then they'll be made redundant, or maybe redeployed, but it is better to send them home than let them keep doing damage to New Zealand.

"These are just a few of the wasteful activities that can be stopped on day one. Other Stop Work Notices would cover, for example, the Ministry of Education's curriculum refresh and Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

"ACT keeps an open mind about government waste and there will be more wasteful activity than we currently know about. That’s why Phase Two will require chief executives to provide Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) explicitly outlining:

the teams that sit within Ministries and departments the activities these teams do and the outputs they produce a breakdown of expenditure on those teams and activities.

"Ministers will then identify teams and activities they require departments to cut because they aren’t providing value for taxpayers or because they overlap with functions that exist elsewhere in the bureaucracy.

"The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is home to countless pet projects and the number of MBIE staff has grown by 2,400, or 64 per cent, since 2017. It wastes hundreds of millions of dollars and is actually an obstacle to business, innovation, and employment. The Minister who inherits MBIE will need to issue many Stop Work Notices to its chief executive. ACT would aim to reduce the number of staff at MBIE by up to 50 per cent.

"The next Government needs to take on the bureaucracy from day one and defund failing programmes that aren’t delivering for taxpayers."