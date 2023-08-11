NZTA should stay out of housing development - Simeon Brown

Friday, 11 August, 2023 - 12:42

Revelations that NZTA made a submission against a new 500 section development in Central Otago due to the region’s decisions to drive private vehicles is astonishing, and sheds light on a significant shift in NZTA’s priorities under Labour, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"The proposed new development site west of Cromwell would see new residential, commercial, and industrial sites opened for Central Otago, however NZTA has made a submission to the Central Otago District Council opposing the new development.

"NZTA is opposing the development site due to the area’s remoteness, raising concerns about the uptake in walking and cycling and claiming that the development wouldn’t provide any significant reduction in reliance on private vehicles.

"This shows a complete shift in NZTA’s priorities under Labour. Instead of focusing on improving connectivity in our regions, NZTA is opposing crucial residential development sites because motorists are choosing to drive their own private vehicles.

"Labour has focused NZTA on dictating to New Zealanders where they can and can’t live based on the transport choices they make.

"Rather than wasting time and money on interfering in residential development projects, NZTA should be focused on improving transport infrastructure and connectivity across New Zealand, allowing our regions to thrive.

"Transport Minister David Parker must front up and explain to New Zealanders why NZTA is telling New Zealanders where they can and can’t live based on their transport preferences.

"National’s Infrastructure for the Future policy will make facilitating housing growth a goal of transport funding, enabling regions to unlock housing growth through transport funding from NZTA."