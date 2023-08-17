InvestNow warns on National multi-KiwiSaver plan complexity, costs

Thursday, 17 August, 2023 - 15:15

The National Party proposal to open up KiwiSaver to multi-scheme membership has exposed a major flaw in the system that the market has already solved, according to InvestNow general manager, Mike Heath.

Heath says while National has rightly pointed out the risks of investing via a single KiwiSaver scheme, InvestNow and other providers already offer wide fund choice in a simple administrative wrapper.

"While we applaud National for identifying a long-known issue with the KiwiSaver system, innovative schemes such as the InvestNow KiwiSaver Scheme have solved the problem without the need for government intervention," he says. "Furthermore, we are able to give KiwiSaver members access to investments from about 15 fund managers from the same administrative system - avoiding the costs and complexity involved in reporting across multiple schemes."

Under the National policy, KiwiSaver members would be able to split contributions across up to three schemes, imposing extra administration costs on both members and the system as a whole.

Much of the complexity, expense and risk would fall on the Inland Revenue Department, which channels most contributions to KiwiSaver schemes.

However, Heath says members of more than one scheme would also lose the benefit of consolidated KiwiSaver reporting where all costs and investment returns can be viewed in context.

"The National Party emphasis on ‘flexibility and choice’ in KiwiSaver is on the money," he says. "But the proposed policy is more likely to introduce confusion and expense when cost-effective solutions already exist."