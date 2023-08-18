Federated Farmers say Government's emission pricing plan is 'tone-deaf'

Friday, 18 August, 2023 - 15:09

Federated Farmers are standing up and saying ‘no’ to the Government’s emission pricing plan, Federated Farmers President Wayne Langford says.

"The announcement made this afternoon is completely tone-deaf to the reality rural New Zealanders are living with," Langford said.

"At a time when farmers are struggling to keep their heads above water and are looking for support, they’re instead being weighed down with more uncertainty, complexity, and cost.

"Farmer confidence is at an all-time low, and this announcement is going to do nothing to help restore it. It will only erode it further."

Lamb prices have dropped 25% in the last 12 months, and the milk price has dropped from $9.30 to a forecast $6.75 this morning.

"Federated Farmers agreed to try and work with the Government and other sector partners to develop a plan to reduce emissions in the way that is cost effective and fair for farmers," Langford said.

"The sector presented a credible plan 18 months ago, but we had nothing but radio silence from Government who have now compressed timelines and put themselves under pressure.

"What the Government have come back with is not a plan that’s been designed in partnership with the sector - it’s the Government plan and we have serious concerns about the impact it will have on New Zealand farmers.

"According to the Government’s own modelling it will lead to a 20% reduction in sheep and beef farming, and a 5% reduction in dairy production.

"That’s the last thing the country needs in our current economic climate, and is not something Federated Farmers would ever be willing to support.

"Federated Farmers had three clear bottom lines that needed to be met and what the Government has put forward today falls well short of meeting them," Langford concluded.