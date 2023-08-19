National releases 2023 party list heavy on new talent

Saturday, 19 August, 2023 - 16:56

The National Party’s list for the 2023 General Election will deliver a strong team ready to get our country back on track inside a National-led Government.

National Party President Sylvia Wood, says National’s 2023 list presents a refreshed, talented line up of people with real-world experience.

"This is a team that can step up to provide New Zealand with the strong stable government it needs to get things done and deliver the change New Zealanders need to get ahead.

"Alongside our team of skilled, experienced existing MPs, our suite of new candidates includes successful businesswoman and recent Harvard Kennedy School graduate Nancy Lu, award-winning farmer and exporter Suze Redmayne, strong Hawke’s Bay advocate Katie Nimon and experienced horticulture executive Catherine Wedd.

"Joining them are Pasifika fashion businesswoman Agnes Loheni, former teacher who now works in social investment Emma Chatterton and legal expert James Christmas.

"As well as Christchurch-based MÄori trade executive Dale Aotea Stephens (Te Rarawa), business owner Siva Kilari, South Auckland community advocate Rosemary Bourke, and former CEO of the International Council of Nurses Frances Hughes.

Sylvia Wood says National’s 2023 list also presents a group of people that represent a wide range of communities across New Zealand.

"We are committed to ensuring that we are a truly national National Party representing a broad-cross section of New Zealanders. Our 2023 list reflects our commitment to continuing to build that."

There are 21 women and 19 men in the top 40 representing European, MÄori, Indian, Cook Island, Samoan, Korean, Filipino, Tongan and Chinese New Zealanders.

"In a tight election, as the 2023 election will be, it’s crucial New Zealanders can have confidence in the people their party vote will bring into Parliament. They can have absolute confidence that the National Party’s list offers the strongest possible team of candidates to rebuild New Zealand’s economy, to lower the cost of living, restore law and order and improve our schools and healthcare.

"This election, our message to New Zealanders is clear, if you want to change to a strong stable government, underpinned with real-world talent and experience, that will deliver for you, please give your party vote to National.

"A party vote for any other party risks a Labour, Greens, Te PÄti MÄori Coalition of Chaos that will continue its big taxing, high spending agenda that’s seen New Zealand go into recession and New Zealanders struggle with sky-high grocery prices, mortgages and rents."

National’s 2023 party list

1

Christopher Luxon

Botany

2

Nicola Willis

ÅhÄriu

3

Chris Bishop

Hutt South

4

Shane Reti

WhangÄrei

5

Paul Goldsmith

Epsom

6

Louise Upston

TaupÅ

7

Erica Stanford

East Coast Bays

8

Matt Doocey

Waimakariri

9

Simeon Brown

Pakuranga

10

Judith Collins

Papakura

11

Mark Mitchell

WhangaparÄoa

12

Todd McClay

Rotorua

13

Melissa Lee

Mt Albert

14

Gerry Brownlee

List

15

Andrew Bayly

Port Waikato

16

Penny Simmonds

Invercargill

17

Simon Watts

North Shore

18

Chris Penk

Kaipara ki Mahurangi

19

Nicola Grigg

Selywn

20

Nancy Lu

List

21

Suze Redmayne

RangitÄ«kei

22

Katie Nimon

Napier

23

Catherine Wedd

Tukituki

24

Tama Potaka

Hamilton West

25

Agnes Loheni

List

26

Maureen Pugh

West Coast-Tasman

27

Emma Chatterton

Remutaka

28

James Christmas

List

29

Dale Stephens

Christchurch Central

30

Siva Kilari

Manurewa

31

Harete Hipango

Te Tai HauÄuru

32

Rosemary Bourke

MÄngere

33

Frances Hughes

Mana

34

Paulo Garcia

New Lynn

35

Blair Cameron

Nelson

36

Barbara Kuriger

Taranaki-King Country

37

Tracy Summerfield

Wigram

38

Hinurewa te Hau

TÄmaki Makaurau

39

Angee Nicholas

Te AtatÅ«

40

Vanessa Weenink

Banks Peninsula

41

Rima Nakhle

Takanini

42

Ruby Schaumkel

Kelston

43

Mahesh Muralidhar

Auckland Central

44

Dana Kirkpatrick

East Coast

45

Scott Sheeran

Wellington Central

46

Navtej Singh Randhawa

Panmure-ÅtÄhuhu

47

Carl Bates

Whanganui

48

Carlos Cheung

Mt Roskill

49

Matthew French

Taieri

50

Matt Stock

Christchurch East

51

KarunÄ Muthu

Rongotai

52

Ankit Bansal

Palmerston North

53

Joseph Mooney

Southland

54

Simon O’Connor

TÄmaki

55

Scott Simpson

Coromandel

56

Stuart Smith

KaikÅura

57

Sam Uffindell

Tauranga

58

Tim van de Molen

Waikato

59

Miles Anderson

Waitaki

60

Dan Bidois

Northcote

61

Mike Butterick

Wairarapa

62

Cameron Brewer

Upper Harbour

63

Hamish Campbell

Ilam

64

Tim Costley

Åtaki

65

Greg Fleming

Maungakiekie

66

Ryan Hamilton

Hamilton East

67

David MacLeod

New Plymouth

68

Grant McCallum

Northland

69

James Meager

Rangitata

70

Tom Rutherford

Bay of Plenty

71

Felicity Foy

List

72

Janelle Hocking

List

73

Kesh Naidoo-Rauf

List

74

Senthuran Arulanantham

List