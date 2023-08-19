National releases 2023 party list heavy on new talent

|
The National Party’s list for the 2023 General Election will deliver a strong team ready to get our country back on track inside a National-led Government.
National Party President Sylvia Wood, says National’s 2023 list presents a refreshed, talented line up of people with real-world experience.
"This is a team that can step up to provide New Zealand with the strong stable government it needs to get things done and deliver the change New Zealanders need to get ahead.
"Alongside our team of skilled, experienced existing MPs, our suite of new candidates includes successful businesswoman and recent Harvard Kennedy School graduate Nancy Lu, award-winning farmer and exporter Suze Redmayne, strong Hawke’s Bay advocate Katie Nimon and experienced horticulture executive Catherine Wedd.
"Joining them are Pasifika fashion businesswoman Agnes Loheni, former teacher who now works in social investment Emma Chatterton and legal expert James Christmas.
"As well as Christchurch-based MÄori trade executive Dale Aotea Stephens (Te Rarawa), business owner Siva Kilari, South Auckland community advocate Rosemary Bourke, and former CEO of the International Council of Nurses Frances Hughes.
Sylvia Wood says National’s 2023 list also presents a group of people that represent a wide range of communities across New Zealand.
"We are committed to ensuring that we are a truly national National Party representing a broad-cross section of New Zealanders. Our 2023 list reflects our commitment to continuing to build that."
There are 21 women and 19 men in the top 40 representing European, MÄori, Indian, Cook Island, Samoan, Korean, Filipino, Tongan and Chinese New Zealanders.
"In a tight election, as the 2023 election will be, it’s crucial New Zealanders can have confidence in the people their party vote will bring into Parliament. They can have absolute confidence that the National Party’s list offers the strongest possible team of candidates to rebuild New Zealand’s economy, to lower the cost of living, restore law and order and improve our schools and healthcare.
"This election, our message to New Zealanders is clear, if you want to change to a strong stable government, underpinned with real-world talent and experience, that will deliver for you, please give your party vote to National.
"A party vote for any other party risks a Labour, Greens, Te PÄti MÄori Coalition of Chaos that will continue its big taxing, high spending agenda that’s seen New Zealand go into recession and New Zealanders struggle with sky-high grocery prices, mortgages and rents."
National’s 2023 party list
1
Christopher Luxon
Botany
2
Nicola Willis
ÅhÄriu
3
Chris Bishop
Hutt South
4
Shane Reti
WhangÄrei
5
Paul Goldsmith
Epsom
6
Louise Upston
TaupÅ
7
Erica Stanford
East Coast Bays
8
Matt Doocey
Waimakariri
9
Simeon Brown
Pakuranga
10
Judith Collins
Papakura
11
Mark Mitchell
WhangaparÄoa
12
Todd McClay
Rotorua
13
Melissa Lee
Mt Albert
14
Gerry Brownlee
List
15
Andrew Bayly
Port Waikato
16
Penny Simmonds
Invercargill
17
Simon Watts
North Shore
18
Chris Penk
Kaipara ki Mahurangi
19
Nicola Grigg
Selywn
20
Nancy Lu
List
21
Suze Redmayne
RangitÄ«kei
22
Katie Nimon
Napier
23
Catherine Wedd
Tukituki
24
Tama Potaka
Hamilton West
25
Agnes Loheni
List
26
Maureen Pugh
West Coast-Tasman
27
Emma Chatterton
Remutaka
28
James Christmas
List
29
Dale Stephens
Christchurch Central
30
Siva Kilari
Manurewa
31
Harete Hipango
Te Tai HauÄuru
32
Rosemary Bourke
MÄngere
33
Frances Hughes
Mana
34
Paulo Garcia
New Lynn
35
Blair Cameron
Nelson
36
Barbara Kuriger
Taranaki-King Country
37
Tracy Summerfield
Wigram
38
Hinurewa te Hau
TÄmaki Makaurau
39
Angee Nicholas
Te AtatÅ«
40
Vanessa Weenink
Banks Peninsula
41
Rima Nakhle
Takanini
42
Ruby Schaumkel
Kelston
43
Mahesh Muralidhar
Auckland Central
44
Dana Kirkpatrick
East Coast
45
Scott Sheeran
Wellington Central
46
Navtej Singh Randhawa
Panmure-ÅtÄhuhu
47
Carl Bates
Whanganui
48
Carlos Cheung
Mt Roskill
49
Matthew French
Taieri
50
Matt Stock
Christchurch East
51
KarunÄ Muthu
Rongotai
52
Ankit Bansal
Palmerston North
53
Joseph Mooney
Southland
54
Simon O’Connor
TÄmaki
55
Scott Simpson
Coromandel
56
Stuart Smith
KaikÅura
57
Sam Uffindell
Tauranga
58
Tim van de Molen
Waikato
59
Miles Anderson
Waitaki
60
Dan Bidois
Northcote
61
Mike Butterick
Wairarapa
62
Cameron Brewer
Upper Harbour
63
Hamish Campbell
Ilam
64
Tim Costley
Åtaki
65
Greg Fleming
Maungakiekie
66
Ryan Hamilton
Hamilton East
67
David MacLeod
New Plymouth
68
Grant McCallum
Northland
69
James Meager
Rangitata
70
Tom Rutherford
Bay of Plenty
71
Felicity Foy
List
72
Janelle Hocking
List
73
Kesh Naidoo-Rauf
List
74
Senthuran Arulanantham
List
