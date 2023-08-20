Countdown reports massive increase in retail crime - Mark Mitchell

Sunday, 20 August, 2023 - 11:37

The massive increase in theft and physical assaults reported by one of the largest supermarkets in New Zealand is a sad reflection on the state of law and order under Chris Hipkins’ Labour Government, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

"Over the last six years Countdown has reported a 663 per cent increase in reported stolen goods, a 303 per cent increase in physical assaults, a 326 per cent increase in thefts, and an 806 per cent increase in security incidents.

"In 2018 there were just over 5,400 thefts and that number has now grown to over 23,000. In 2018, 58 people were physically assaulted and that number has increased to 234.

"This information comes just a couple of months after Foodstuffs reported a 40 per cent increase in retail offending in a single year.

"Sadly, this reflects the data that Police are collecting nationally, which shows that retail crime has doubled under Labour.

"This is totally unacceptable. Kiwis deserve to feel safe in their homes, communities, and the places they go to shop or work. But that is not the reality under Labour which has taken a soft-on-crime approach.

"Chris Hipkins’ Labour Government has had six years to address these growing issues and have utterly failed. Instead, they have focused on reducing the prison population by 30 per cent, despite the fact violent crime has increased and New Zealanders are feeling less safe in their communities.

"National has comprehensive plan to tackle the tsunami of retail offending which is largely driven by youths.

"National will combat youth offending by creating a new Young Serious Offender category targeting ringleaders, establishing bootcamps to set serious young offenders on a more productive path, and empowering community groups to break the cycle of reoffending.

"Voters face a clear choice this election. Chris Hipkins’ Coalition of Chaos or a strong and stable National government that will rebuild the economy, reduce the cost of living, restore law and order and deliver better health and education for all New Zealanders."