National will deliver for Maori - Tama Potaka

|
[ login or create an account ]
MÄori should send Labour a strong message that it’s time for a change of government, National’s MÄori Development spokesperson Tama Potaka says.
"Labour has no genuine record to run on when it comes to improving the lives of MÄori over the past six years.
"WhÄnau MÄori up and down the country are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis thanks to Labour’s economic mismanagement and failure to address soaring inflation.
"There are now 30 per cent more MÄori on a benefit than when Labour came into office.
"Under Labour, around half of all MÄori children are not attending school regularly, and one in four MÄori students leave secondary school without any qualifications.
"This is a national embarrassment and a major indictment on Prime Minister Chris Hipkins as former Education Minister.
"Labour has also failed MÄori on housing with MÄori making half the 25,000 applicants on the Social Housing waitlist, which has quintupled since Labour took office 2017.
"The majority of people waking up in emergency housing and cars each day are also MÄori.
"This is despite Labour’s $1 billion Whai KÄinga Whai Oranga MÄori housing programme, which has delivered just 63 houses.
"National has a proud record of delivering for MÄori. Under the Key/English government, more MÄori kids were in school and achieving NCEA. National has settled nearly 70 per cent of all Treaty settlements.
"Voters have a clear choice this election. Chris Hipkins’ Coalition of Chaos or a strong and stable National government that will rebuild the economy, reduce the cost of living, and deliver better health and education for all New Zealanders."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice