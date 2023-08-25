Jobs, incomes and tax are pressing issues this election - Salvation Army

Friday, 25 August, 2023 - 12:13

Jobs, incomes and tax are pressing issues this election, says The Salvation Army Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit in the first of its ‘Pressing Issues for Our People’ briefing series ahead of the 2023 General Election.

Today’s briefing is the first of five to be released throughout August and September. Upcoming briefings will cover issues affecting children and youth, housing, alcohol and gambling and illicit drugs, as well as criminal justice.

‘Our first Pressing Issues briefing asks politicians to explain how they will ensure jobs for people on the margins of the employment markets and adequate incomes for those on the lowest incomes struggling with rising living costs,’ says Paul Barber, Senior Social Policy Analyst with The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit.

‘The paper also asks how taxes can be improved to gather the revenue needed to provide the health care, education, housing and welfare support people need to live with dignity.

‘The Pressing Issues briefing series offers a snapshot of the issues that the Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit believe are important for the more than 150,000 people who The Salvation Army works with each year.

‘We look at innovations and ideas that we think could make a difference, as well as questions to ask of political candidates about the issues and what they plan to do about it.'