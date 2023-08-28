Another hospital at breaking point - Shane Reti

Monday, 28 August, 2023 - 17:18

Another New Zealand hospital reaches breaking point but Labour still refuse to admit there is a crisis, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

"Palmerston North’s emergency department joins the growing list of hospitals around the country that are reaching breaking point this winter.

"Already we have seen struggles with Waikato emergency department, Oamaru emergency department and Christchurch’s 24-hour afterhours surgery forced to close multiple times.

"How many more things have to go wrong in the health sector for Labour and its Health Minister to admit that there is a crisis on their watch?

"Labour has failed to back up our struggling health sector and instead pushed a bureaucratic restructure taking resources and attention away from the front line. Meanwhile our hardworking nurses, doctors and surgeons are bearing the brunt of the workforce shortage, doing their best each day to attend to the needs of sick and injured New Zealanders.

"I have travelled across the country riding in ambulances to witness how the health sector is coping with my own eyes - they are struggling and are in need of urgent support, but their cries are falling on the Government’s deaf ears.

"Already National has announced plans to boost our health workforce by increasing doctors numbers and building a third medical school. We have also announced our plans to retain and attract more nurses and midwives.

"Lifting New Zealand’s game on cancer will also be a priority for the next National Government. We announced our plan to increase the free breast cancer screening age from 69 to 74 years old, which will save around 65 lives each year, and to fund 13 lifesaving and life extending cancer treatments.

"National will rebuild the economy so that we can deliver world class public services and better health outcomes that New Zealanders deserve."