'98% say we’re headed in the wrong direction'

Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 - 11:36

Our latest community survey confirmed exactly what we’ve been hearing on the campaign trail from voters across the country.

98% agree, we’re headed in the wrong direction.

Whether it’s crime in our streets, rising costs in our grocery stores, or divisive co-governance, it’s clear that our government is failing in every measurable direction.

Here are some of the main responses that stuck out to us:

"Gangs operate with impunity and petty crime and street disorder is at an all time high."

"Co-governance has put our democracy at risk."

"Children are attending less school, and their quality of education is not what I received when I was young."

Digital Advance, do any of these quotes resonate with you? Do all of these quotes resonate with you?

If you’re reading these emails, we’re confident that you feel the same way. Now, we’ve spent the past couple of years voicing our concerns in Parliament and talking about the exact same issues we heard from you.

That’s why we’ve earned the support from you and so many of your fellow Kiwis. And after years of being your voice in Parliament, we’re on the verge of making real change on the issues that you care about.

But we need your help. We’ve got 45 days until Election Day. Only 45 more days to make sure we can get as many voters on team ACT. Can you help support that work?