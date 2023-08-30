NZ Maori Council advocates for rangatiratanga, mana motuhake, and co-governance

Wednesday, 30 August, 2023 - 18:06

The New Zealand Māori Council reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the principles of rangatiratanga, mana motuhake, and co-governance as essential components of an equal and just governance model for Aotearoa New Zealand. As custodians of the Treaty of Waitangi, the Council asserts that it is time to embrace a model that upholds the rights, aspirations, and sovereignty of Māori in a spirit of partnership.

The Treaty of Waitangi, a foundational document of our nation, calls for a relationship based on mutual respect and cooperation between the Crown and Māori. The New Zealand Māori Council firmly believes that this relationship should be realized through meaningful co-governance arrangements that recognize the authority and autonomy of Māori as tangata whenua.

At this crucial juncture in our nation's history, the Council calls upon all government parties to acknowledge that the time for change is now. It is time to move beyond token gestures and symbolic recognition, and to truly engage in a transformative process that respects the rights and responsibilities enshrined in the Treaty.

Co-Chairperson Archdeacon Harvey Ruru of the New Zealand Māori Council stated, "Our people have a longstanding connection to this land, and our role as kaitiaki is central to our identity. We will not be deterred in our pursuit of rangatiratanga and a governance model that reflects the principles of the Treaty. Our Turangawaewae is here, and we are committed to working collaboratively to ensure its preservation."

The New Zealand Māori Council acknowledges the voices and aspirations of Māori across the nation who have long advocated for genuine representation, co-governance, and the exercise of rangatiratanga. The Council stands united in its belief that a co-governance model is essential to forging a stronger, more inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand.