Vision NZ launches Men's Affairs Policy

Thursday, 31 August, 2023 - 16:08

Vision New Zealand launched its innovative Men’s Affairs Policy today in Manukau.

"We are the only party in the 2023 election that is acknowledging and addressing men’s issues with solutions" said Caine Warren spokesperson for Vision NZ. He went on to say "This is a no excuses policy identifying those key areas where men need to take responsibility".

Presented by Caine Warren, International Director for Man Up and Vision New Zealand Candidate for Manurewa, the Men’s Affairs Policy focusses on addressing men’s issues across a range of areas where men are prominent for all the wrong reasons.

The five key areas of the policy are Men’s Health, Employment, Law and Order, Family Violence, Fatherlessness and Leadership.

Nearly a third of all Kiwi children grow up in fatherless homes and 65% of youth offenders do not live with their fathers. Currently there is a Ministry for Women, Ministry for Children and Ministry for Youth but no Ministry for men. Under this Policy Vision New Zealand will introduce a Minister for Men that will lead an ‘All of government’ collaborative approach to addressing Men’s issues. The Men’s Ministry will lead the development of Men’s policy and engagement and collaboration with community stakeholders

Warren says "The most effective solutions for men are led by the community. There are many outstanding providers already working in this space and getting great results. None of them are funded. Our plan is to engage, identify and resource those community stakeholders who have proven results on the ground. Trusted relationships built over time are key."

When asked how this new initiative would deal with some of the traditional attitudes and perception of toxic masculinity, Warren responded that society needed champions to model how positive masculinity could bring healing and restoration and safety back to families and communities.

"Increased and collaborative advocacy for men goes a long way towards shifting community and systemic attitudes and improving outcomes for men." Said Warren

Hannah Tamaki Leader of Vision New Zealand said "I am excited about this policy, it’s about time that we acknowledge the needs of men, sons, fathers, grandfathers. Not all men are the problem and some healed men have something to contribute and solve the problem. That’s what this policy is about".