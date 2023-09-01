Nga Iwi o Taranaki and the Crown sign Taranaki Maunga collective redress deed - Little

Friday, 1 September, 2023 - 16:23

Kua waitohu NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki me te Karauna i Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo o Taranaki Maunga

Kua waitohua e NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki me te Karauna Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo o Taranaki Maunga, i Owae marae, ki Waitara i te rÄ nei.

"Ko Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo te pukapuka whakaaetanga 100 kua waitohua nÅ te timatanga o ngÄ take Tiriti o Waitangi. Ä, koinÄ hoki te pukapuka whakaaetanga whakamutunga i te rohe o Taranaki," hei tÄ te Minita mÅ ngÄ take Tiriti o Waitangi, a Andrew Little.

"He rÄ nui tÄnei, kaua mÅ NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki, te Karauna, te rohe o Taranaki anake, otirÄ mÅ Aotearoa. He hÄ«koinga hirahira hoki mÅ te whakamÄrie i waenga i te Karauna me NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki."

Ko NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki te ingoa kua tautohua mÅ ngÄ iwi e waru o Taranaki: a NgÄti Tama, NgÄti Mutunga, Taranaki Iwi, Te Ätiawa, NgÄti Maru, NgÄruahine, NgÄti Ruanui me Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi. Ko rÄtou hei mÄngai mÅ ngÄ mema tata ki te 60,000 nÅ te rohe whÄnui o Taranaki.

Kua tautohua e ngÄ iwi te pukapuka whakaaetanga ko ‘Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo’, kia whaiwhakaaro ki te whÄinga o te whakataunga, ki ‘tÅna titikaha kia rongo i te rangimÄrie, i te taurite rÄnei.’

"InÄ te hirahira o tÄnei rÄ, inarÄ mÅ NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki kia whakamanahia Ä-turehia tÅ rÄtou maunga, hei tangata, hei tÅ«puna, e pÅ«mau ana, e ora ana hoki," hei tÄ Andrew Little.

Ka whakamanahia te pukapuka whakaaetanga ngÄ takahanga o te Tiriti a te Karauna e hÄngai ana ki Taranaki Maunga, tae rÄ anÅ ki te raupatu o ngÄ eka 1.2 miriona o ngÄ whenua o Taranaki.

MÄ roto i a Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo, ka tautohua anÅ a Egmont National Park kia kÄ«ia Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki, e kÅrerohia ana mÅ ‘ngÄ whenua rangatira, whenua puiaki o Taranaki’.

Ka whakamanahia te National Park, tae rÄ anÅ ki Taranaki Maunga me Åna tihi hei tangata Ä-ture, ko tÅna ingoa ko ‘Te KÄhui Tupua,’ Ä, kei a ia tÅna anÅ mana.

Ka whakatÅ«ria tÄtahi rangatÅpÅ« mÄngai o ngÄ kopounga o te Karauna, o ngÄ iwi hoki e kÄ«ia nei ko Te TÅpuni KÅkÅrangi hei mÄngai mÅ te painga o Te KÄhui Tupua.

Ka whakahaere tonutia Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki e Te Papa Atawhai me te National Parks Act 1980.

"ArÄ te whakataukÄ« ‘Taranaki Maunga, Taranaki Tangata. Ko Taranaki te Maunga, Ä, ko Taranaki te tangata’, he haepapa tÄ mÄtou katoa kia whakahaumaru i te oranga o Te KÄhui Tupua kia puÄwai te rohe me ngÄ tangata," hei tÄ Andrew Little,

He kupu mÄ te Ätita:

Te Pukapuka Whakaaetanga, Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo, ka kitea ki konei

NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki and the Crown have signed the Taranaki Maunga Collective Redress Deed named Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo, at Owae marae, Waitara today.

"Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo is the 100th deed to be signed since Treaty of Waitangi negotiations began, and the final redress deed to be signed in the Taranaki region," Treaty of Waitangi negotiations Minister Andrew Little said.

"Today is a historic moment for not only NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki, the Crown, the Taranaki region, but Aotearoa New Zealand. It is also a significant step towards reconciliation between the Crown and NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki."

NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki is the collective name for the eight iwi of Taranaki: NgÄti Tama, NgÄti Mutunga, Taranaki Iwi, Te Ätiawa, NgÄti Maru, NgÄruahine, NgÄti Ruanui and Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi. They represent approximately 60,000 members and an area of interest encompassing the whole of the Taranaki region.

The Collective Redress Deed has been named by the iwi as ‘Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo’, to reflect the settlement’s intention, which is ‘a commitment to bring about harmony or balance’.

"This is a very significant day especially for NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki towards ultimately recognising their maunga in law as a person, a tÅ«puna, and as an indivisible and living being," Andrew Little said.

The Deed recognises the Crown’s historic breaches of the Treaty in relation to Taranaki Maunga, including the confiscation of 1.2 million acres of Taranaki lands.

Through Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo, Egmont National Park will be renamed Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki, meaning ‘the highly regarded and treasured lands of Taranaki’.

The National Park including Taranaki Maunga and the surrounding peaks will be vested in a

legal person, named ‘Te KÄhui Tupua’ and will effectively own itself.

A representative entity made up of both Crown and iwi appointees, to be known as Te TÅpuni KÅkÅrangi, will be established to act in the best interests of Te KÄhui Tupua.

Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki will continue to be managed by the Department of Conservation and the National Parks Act 1980 will continue to apply.

"Like the Taranaki proverb says ‘Taranaki Maunga, Taranaki Tangata. Taranaki is the Mountain and Taranaki are the people’, we all have a collective responsibility to actively protect the wellbeing of Te KÄhui Tupua and ensure the area and the people thrive," Andrew Little said.