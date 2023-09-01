Nga Iwi o Taranaki and the Crown sign Taranaki Maunga collective redress deed - Little

|
Kua waitohu NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki me te Karauna i Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo o Taranaki Maunga
Kua waitohua e NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki me te Karauna Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo o Taranaki Maunga, i Owae marae, ki Waitara i te rÄ nei.
"Ko Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo te pukapuka whakaaetanga 100 kua waitohua nÅ te timatanga o ngÄ take Tiriti o Waitangi. Ä, koinÄ hoki te pukapuka whakaaetanga whakamutunga i te rohe o Taranaki," hei tÄ te Minita mÅ ngÄ take Tiriti o Waitangi, a Andrew Little.
"He rÄ nui tÄnei, kaua mÅ NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki, te Karauna, te rohe o Taranaki anake, otirÄ mÅ Aotearoa. He hÄ«koinga hirahira hoki mÅ te whakamÄrie i waenga i te Karauna me NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki."
Ko NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki te ingoa kua tautohua mÅ ngÄ iwi e waru o Taranaki: a NgÄti Tama, NgÄti Mutunga, Taranaki Iwi, Te Ätiawa, NgÄti Maru, NgÄruahine, NgÄti Ruanui me Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi. Ko rÄtou hei mÄngai mÅ ngÄ mema tata ki te 60,000 nÅ te rohe whÄnui o Taranaki.
Kua tautohua e ngÄ iwi te pukapuka whakaaetanga ko ‘Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo’, kia whaiwhakaaro ki te whÄinga o te whakataunga, ki ‘tÅna titikaha kia rongo i te rangimÄrie, i te taurite rÄnei.’
"InÄ te hirahira o tÄnei rÄ, inarÄ mÅ NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki kia whakamanahia Ä-turehia tÅ rÄtou maunga, hei tangata, hei tÅ«puna, e pÅ«mau ana, e ora ana hoki," hei tÄ Andrew Little.
Ka whakamanahia te pukapuka whakaaetanga ngÄ takahanga o te Tiriti a te Karauna e hÄngai ana ki Taranaki Maunga, tae rÄ anÅ ki te raupatu o ngÄ eka 1.2 miriona o ngÄ whenua o Taranaki.
MÄ roto i a Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo, ka tautohua anÅ a Egmont National Park kia kÄ«ia Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki, e kÅrerohia ana mÅ ‘ngÄ whenua rangatira, whenua puiaki o Taranaki’.
Ka whakamanahia te National Park, tae rÄ anÅ ki Taranaki Maunga me Åna tihi hei tangata Ä-ture, ko tÅna ingoa ko ‘Te KÄhui Tupua,’ Ä, kei a ia tÅna anÅ mana.
Ka whakatÅ«ria tÄtahi rangatÅpÅ« mÄngai o ngÄ kopounga o te Karauna, o ngÄ iwi hoki e kÄ«ia nei ko Te TÅpuni KÅkÅrangi hei mÄngai mÅ te painga o Te KÄhui Tupua.
Ka whakahaere tonutia Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki e Te Papa Atawhai me te National Parks Act 1980.
"ArÄ te whakataukÄ« ‘Taranaki Maunga, Taranaki Tangata. Ko Taranaki te Maunga, Ä, ko Taranaki te tangata’, he haepapa tÄ mÄtou katoa kia whakahaumaru i te oranga o Te KÄhui Tupua kia puÄwai te rohe me ngÄ tangata," hei tÄ Andrew Little,
KA MUTU - te pou pÄpÄho a Minita Little Talisa Kupenga +64 27 405 7231
He kupu mÄ te Ätita:
Te Pukapuka Whakaaetanga, Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo, ka kitea ki konei
NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki and the Crown have signed the Taranaki Maunga Collective Redress Deed named Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo, at Owae marae, Waitara today.
"Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo is the 100th deed to be signed since Treaty of Waitangi negotiations began, and the final redress deed to be signed in the Taranaki region," Treaty of Waitangi negotiations Minister Andrew Little said.
"Today is a historic moment for not only NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki, the Crown, the Taranaki region, but Aotearoa New Zealand. It is also a significant step towards reconciliation between the Crown and NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki."
NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki is the collective name for the eight iwi of Taranaki: NgÄti Tama, NgÄti Mutunga, Taranaki Iwi, Te Ätiawa, NgÄti Maru, NgÄruahine, NgÄti Ruanui and Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi. They represent approximately 60,000 members and an area of interest encompassing the whole of the Taranaki region.
The Collective Redress Deed has been named by the iwi as ‘Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo’, to reflect the settlement’s intention, which is ‘a commitment to bring about harmony or balance’.
"This is a very significant day especially for NgÄ Iwi o Taranaki towards ultimately recognising their maunga in law as a person, a tÅ«puna, and as an indivisible and living being," Andrew Little said.
The Deed recognises the Crown’s historic breaches of the Treaty in relation to Taranaki Maunga, including the confiscation of 1.2 million acres of Taranaki lands.
Through Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo, Egmont National Park will be renamed Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki, meaning ‘the highly regarded and treasured lands of Taranaki’.
The National Park including Taranaki Maunga and the surrounding peaks will be vested in a
legal person, named ‘Te KÄhui Tupua’ and will effectively own itself.
A representative entity made up of both Crown and iwi appointees, to be known as Te TÅpuni KÅkÅrangi, will be established to act in the best interests of Te KÄhui Tupua.
Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki will continue to be managed by the Department of Conservation and the National Parks Act 1980 will continue to apply.
"Like the Taranaki proverb says ‘Taranaki Maunga, Taranaki Tangata. Taranaki is the Mountain and Taranaki are the people’, we all have a collective responsibility to actively protect the wellbeing of Te KÄhui Tupua and ensure the area and the people thrive," Andrew Little said.
