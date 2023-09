Nga Iwi o Taranaki and the Crown sign Taranaki Maunga collective redress deed - Little

Friday, 1 September, 2023 - 16:23

Kua waitohu Ngā Iwi o Taranaki me te Karauna i Te Ruruku Pūtakerongo o Taranaki Maunga

Kua waitohua e Ngā Iwi o Taranaki me te Karauna Te Ruruku Pūtakerongo o Taranaki Maunga, i Owae marae, ki Waitara i te rā nei.

"Ko Te Ruruku Pūtakerongo te pukapuka whakaaetanga 100 kua waitohua nō te timatanga o ngā take Tiriti o Waitangi. Ā, koinā hoki te pukapuka whakaaetanga whakamutunga i te rohe o Taranaki," hei tā te Minita mō ngā take Tiriti o Waitangi, a Andrew Little.

"He rā nui tēnei, kaua mō Ngā Iwi o Taranaki, te Karauna, te rohe o Taranaki anake, otirā mō Aotearoa. He hīkoinga hirahira hoki mō te whakamārie i waenga i te Karauna me Ngā Iwi o Taranaki."

Ko Ngā Iwi o Taranaki te ingoa kua tautohua mō ngā iwi e waru o Taranaki: a Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Mutunga, Taranaki Iwi, Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Maru, Ngāruahine, Ngāti Ruanui me Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi. Ko rātou hei māngai mō ngā mema tata ki te 60,000 nō te rohe whānui o Taranaki.

Kua tautohua e ngā iwi te pukapuka whakaaetanga ko ‘Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo’, kia whaiwhakaaro ki te whāinga o te whakataunga, ki ‘tōna titikaha kia rongo i te rangimārie, i te taurite rānei.’

"Inā te hirahira o tēnei rā, inarā mō Ngā Iwi o Taranaki kia whakamanahia ā-turehia tō rātou maunga, hei tangata, hei tūpuna, e pūmau ana, e ora ana hoki," hei tā Andrew Little.

Ka whakamanahia te pukapuka whakaaetanga ngā takahanga o te Tiriti a te Karauna e hāngai ana ki Taranaki Maunga, tae rā anō ki te raupatu o ngā eka 1.2 miriona o ngā whenua o Taranaki.

Mā roto i a Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo, ka tautohua anō a Egmont National Park kia kÄ«ia Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki, e kōrerohia ana mō ‘ngā whenua rangatira, whenua puiaki o Taranaki’.

Ka whakamanahia te National Park, tae rā anō ki Taranaki Maunga me ōna tihi hei tangata ā-ture, ko tōna ingoa ko ‘Te Kāhui Tupua,’ ā, kei a ia tōna anō mana.

Ka whakatūria tētahi rangatōpū māngai o ngā kopounga o te Karauna, o ngā iwi hoki e kīia nei ko Te Tōpuni Kōkōrangi hei māngai mō te painga o Te Kāhui Tupua.

Ka whakahaere tonutia Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki e Te Papa Atawhai me te National Parks Act 1980.

"Arā te whakataukÄ« ‘Taranaki Maunga, Taranaki Tangata. Ko Taranaki te Maunga, ā, ko Taranaki te tangata’, he haepapa tā mātou katoa kia whakahaumaru i te oranga o Te Kāhui Tupua kia puāwai te rohe me ngā tangata," hei tā Andrew Little,

KA MUTU - te pou pāpāho a Minita Little Talisa Kupenga +64 27 405 7231

He kupu mā te Ētita:

Te Pukapuka Whakaaetanga, Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo, ka kitea ki konei

Ngā Iwi o Taranaki and the Crown have signed the Taranaki Maunga Collective Redress Deed named Te Ruruku Pūtakerongo, at Owae marae, Waitara today.

"Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo is the 100th deed to be signed since Treaty of Waitangi negotiations began, and the final redress deed to be signed in the Taranaki region," Treaty of Waitangi negotiations Minister Andrew Little said.

"Today is a historic moment for not only Ngā Iwi o Taranaki, the Crown, the Taranaki region, but Aotearoa New Zealand. It is also a significant step towards reconciliation between the Crown and Ngā Iwi o Taranaki."

Ngā Iwi o Taranaki is the collective name for the eight iwi of Taranaki: Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Mutunga, Taranaki Iwi, Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Maru, Ngāruahine, Ngāti Ruanui and Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi. They represent approximately 60,000 members and an area of interest encompassing the whole of the Taranaki region.

The Collective Redress Deed has been named by the iwi as ‘Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo’, to reflect the settlement’s intention, which is ‘a commitment to bring about harmony or balance’.

"This is a very significant day especially for Ngā Iwi o Taranaki towards ultimately recognising their maunga in law as a person, a tūpuna, and as an indivisible and living being," Andrew Little said.

The Deed recognises the Crown’s historic breaches of the Treaty in relation to Taranaki Maunga, including the confiscation of 1.2 million acres of Taranaki lands.

Through Te Ruruku PÅ«takerongo, Egmont National Park will be renamed Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki, meaning ‘the highly regarded and treasured lands of Taranaki’.

The National Park including Taranaki Maunga and the surrounding peaks will be vested in a

legal person, named ‘Te Kāhui Tupua’ and will effectively own itself.

A representative entity made up of both Crown and iwi appointees, to be known as Te Tōpuni Kōkōrangi, will be established to act in the best interests of Te Kāhui Tupua.

Te Papa-Kura-o-Taranaki will continue to be managed by the Department of Conservation and the National Parks Act 1980 will continue to apply.

"Like the Taranaki proverb says ‘Taranaki Maunga, Taranaki Tangata. Taranaki is the Mountain and Taranaki are the people’, we all have a collective responsibility to actively protect the wellbeing of Te Kāhui Tupua and ensure the area and the people thrive," Andrew Little said.