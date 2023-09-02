National Iwi Chairs' Forum recognises the contributions of three outstanding wahine

|
[ login or create an account ]
The National Iwi Chairs’ forum recognised the contributions of three outstanding wÄhine in Waikato last night. Kahurangi Tariana Turia (NgÄ Waiariki NgÄti Apa, NgÄ Rauru, TÅ«wharetoa, Whanganui Iwi), TÄkuta Cathy Dewes (Te Arawa, NgÄti Porou) and Patricia Grace (Te Äti Awa, NgÄti Raukawa, NgÄti Toa) were all inducted into Te Whare PÅ«kenga tonight at the Forum’s Gala Awards Dinner with 300 atendees from around the Country coming together to celebrate the event.
Te Whare PÅ«kenga was established by the Iwi Chairs Forum in 2021 to recognise rangatira who have enhanced the lives of all whÄnau in Aotearoa through their activities. Specifically, the award is given to those whose actions contribute significantly to the revitalisation of the Forum’s values including: Rangatiratanga, Whanaungatanga, Manaakitanga, Kaitiakitanga, Tikanga and Pono. Te Whare PÅ«kenga is an honour that was conceived by, is managed and is completely funded by the 80 Iwi that make up the National Iwi Chairs Forum.
Kahurangi Tariana Turia was nominated by her iwi who cited her extraordinary work on behalf of Te Ao MÄori through her work in the health and community services sectors and in Parliament where she served for 18 years as a member of the Labour Party and then as the co-founder of Te Paati MÄori. Kahurangi Tariana drove the establishment of the WhÄnau Ora movement saying that "decisions must be made by the family, re
empowering them to take back control over their own situations".
Te Arawa nominated TÄkuta Cathy Dewes recognising her lifelong efforts to revitalise te reo MÄori through her mahi with kura kaupapa nationally; the 1972 Reo Maori petition; her mahi with Te Ätaarangi; Victoria and Waikato Universities, the Waitangi Tribunal and across Te Arawa.
NgÄti Toa Chair Callum Katene said Whaea Patricia is regarded both nationally and internationally for storytelling of MÄori experience through not only her own lived realities, but those of her ancestors. Whaea Pat is someone in whom we see, feel and hear ourselves as iwi, as MÄori. She has a significant record of awards and recognition within the literary profession for her work. The National Iwi Chairs’ Forum honours Patricia Frances Grace for her commitment and exemplary achievement in bringing contemporary MÄori voice to Aotearoa NZ literature.
Professor Margaret Mutu, Chair of NgÄti Kahu and Pou Tikanga rÅpÅ«, said it is an honour and privilege for the Forum to be able to recognise and celebrate the achievements of these inspirational wÄhine MÄori who have spent their lives in service to our people. Mahia te mahi, hei painga mo te iwi. Work for the beterment of the people.
These three Mareikura now join the current members of Te Whare Pukenga which includes TÄkuta Moana Jackson, TÄkuta Whatarangi Winiata, Kahurangi Iritanga TÄwhiwhirangi, TÄkuta Wally Penetito.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice