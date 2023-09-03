Immediate press release from Brian Tamaki

Sunday, 3 September, 2023 - 10:46

This is a Father’s Day with a difference. Brian Tamaki, Co-Leader of Freedoms NZ and founder of Destiny Church, is taking to the streets leading hundreds of fathers and their families to boldly address critical issues facing the nation. The movement will converge today at the National Party campaign launch at the Due Drop Events Centre to confront Christopher Luxon and National MPs about the state of this nation.

Brian Tamaki, speaking on behalf of fathers and families, emphasizes the need to return to the values of God, family, and nation as top priorities for New Zealanders.

"We are living in desperate and dangerous times in New Zealand. We have lost our way! God, family and nation need to be returned as top priorities," states Brian Tamaki.

"Family breakdown alone is estimated to cost our nation conservatively over $2 billion each year, and the true cost may be even higher when considering the hidden costs of domestic violence, youth delinquency, truancy, flaws in the court system, police presence in schools, child poverty, domestic purpose benefits, and much more."

"It’s time for bold fathers to arise and save this nation!"

"Politicians can no longer afford to hide their faith," Tamaki asserts. "These desperate times require bold and courageous leaders who openly uphold strong Christian family values."

"Will the real Christopher Luxon please stand up?"

Brian Tamaki calls upon Christopher Luxon, the leader of the National Party, to openly declare his Christian faith and commitment to upholding Christian family values in the New Zealand Parliament. He challenges Luxon to be crystal clear about his beliefs and the type of leadership he will provide for the nation.

"To quote Mr. Luxon's own words, 'let me be clear,'" Tamaki states. "Today, we call on Mr. Luxon to be unequivocal about his beliefs and the leadership style he will bring to our nation."

Tamaki extends a strong challenge to the members of the National Party who identify as Christians, including Chris Luxon, Simon O'Connor, Simeon Brown, Judith Collins, and others, urging them to stand together in support of Christian family values in New Zealand.