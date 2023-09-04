Restore Passenger Rail supporters back in action today!

Monday, 4 September, 2023 - 09:04

Restore Passenger Rail supporters are back on the street today, blocking southbound traffic in the capital on the north side of The Terrace Tunnel at 8:03 AM.

"We are here again, with full understanding of the potential personal costs, because our government is failing to take action on the climate crisis," says spokesperson Joseph Fullerton. "So far this year in Aotearoa New Zealand, 16 people have died from climate-induced storms and flooding. We are facing increasing food insecurity. What more will it take? There is no more time to wait. We have been left with no choice but to demand change through civil resistance. It’s time to protect climate, save lives."

This is the second week that Restore Passenger Rail has disrupted traffic in Te Whanganui-a-Tara. On Tuesday, Rosemary Penwarden was remanded in custody until her trial on 11 September, after gluing onto the road in Kilbirnie. Penwarden is believed to be the first climate activist to be remanded in custody for participating in a peaceful protest. The group anticipates that police may take similar actions again today.

Since September last year, Restore Passenger Rail supporters have demanded climate action, specifically restoring a nationwide passenger rail service and free urban public transport. In July, the government announced plans to purchase new trains for the lower North Island, and make urban public transport free for under 13s.

"We support purchasing new trains for the lower North Island, and making urban public transport free for under 13s, but the reality is that this is simply not enough. We need to be drastically decreasing our carbon emissions. We need everyone in the country to be able to access affordable public transport options," says spokesperson Joseph Fullerton.

"We know that what we’re seeing now is only the beginning of the climate crisis. Our leaders may be okay with sitting back and watching it happen - but we are not. We invite anyone who is worried about the climate crisis to join us - in action there is hope."