Labour gets desperate with dental - Shane Reti

Monday, 4 September, 2023 - 13:28

The cavities are already showing in Labour’s dental announcement, with massive cost blow-outs and no track record of delivery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

"This morning New Zealand Dental Association president Amanda Johnston said Labour’s estimated costs weren’t realistic and may need to be doubled depending on uptake.

"This just backs up statements from former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who said earlier this year that free dental care doesn’t stack up financially.

"In 2020, Labour’s then Health Minister Chris Hipkins said offering free dental care to adults would be unlikely due to the economic conditions. Since then, New Zealand’s economic conditions have only deteriorated.

"This U-turn screams desperation and is a weak attempt to cling to power.

"Last election Labour promised to deliver 20 mobile dental units in their first year - but failed to deliver a single one in three years. Why should New Zealanders trust an even bigger dental promise when there is a track record of non-delivery?

"Workforce is another issue that Labour hasn’t taken into account with Prime Minister Hipkins saying on Q+A this week that we need an estimated 200 extra dentists. Since July 2022, only nine dentists have applied to come to New Zealand in the next 14 months.

"New Zealand is in a recession and our health sector is in crisis. Labour should be focused on rebuilding the economy and ensuring that sick and injured New Zealanders are getting access to timely care. Instead, emergency department wait times are through the roof, surgical and first specialist appointment wait lists are at record highs and our hard working health workforce is at breaking point.

"A National government will rebuild the economy and bring back fiscal discipline so that we can invest in better public services like health care.

"We’ve already announced plans to boost nurses, midwives and doctor numbers, and we’ll improve the outlook for Kiwis with cancer by extending the breast cancer screening age by an extra five years and funding 13 more cancer treatments."