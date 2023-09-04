PSA to hold candidate debate in Mawhera-Greymouth

Monday, 4 September, 2023 - 17:19

With the General Election just over one month away, the Public Service Association Te PÅ«kenga Tikanga Mahi (PSA) is hosting a candidate debate in Greymouth next week, Wednesday 13 September. It follows two similar events held last month in the Nelson and KaikÅura Electorates, in which all major parties participated. The major parties have confirmed they’ll attend the Greymouth debate, except for National’s Maureen Pugh, who sends her apologies.

"PSA members on the West Coast have been raising their voices for fair wages and better working conditions. They’re fired up! These are tough times and our members and delegates have told us they want to hear from the candidates before casting their votes in October," said PSA Organiser Paul Kearns.

Under the banner "The Great Debate: Union Values, Union Voters", the event is open exclusively to PSA Members and their whÄnau. The media is welcome to cover the event. Questions will focus on issues important to union members like addressing low pay, working conditions, and union rights. The recent attacks on public services will no doubt also come up as a topic.

"Our members vote! This election is going to be close, and, in many electorates, PSA members will make the difference," added PSA Organiser Kate Davis, who is co-hosting the event with Paul Kearns. "Union membership and visibility has grown substantially over the last three years and our presence will be felt."

The PSA is the largest union in New Zealand with over 90,000 members. Approximately 800 members live or work in the Westland Region / Te Tai o Poutini.

The union represents workers in healthcare (including administration, mental health and home-based services, local and regional government, state sector, community public services and others, like MSD, Justice, Corrections and DoC).

For further information and to confirm your attendance for coverage, please contact Paul: Paul.kearns@psa.org.nz.