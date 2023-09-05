Rural health professionals question 5 political parties - Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network

Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 - 10:34

On Thursday 7th September, Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network host their pre-election political panel. This year’s panel includes representatives from Labour, National, ACT, Greens, and The Opportunities Party. Unfortunately, Te PÄti MÄori have declined an invitation to participate.

Dr Grant Davidson, Chief Executive, Hauora Taiwhenua says, "We are delighted that we have strong representation from across political parties for this webinar. It’s really heartening to see such a strong panel prioritising rural health".

Commencing at 6pm on Thursday, the panellists will each have 5 minutes to outline what their party will do to improve the health outcomes in rural communities if elected. Registered attendees are invited to submit questions for the panel which will be moderated by Michael Morrah.

"This is an opportunity for rural health care professionals to understand where best to place their vote to better the outcomes for health in their communities. Living and working rurally they are committed to their community and as health care professionals are concerned about the sustainability of access to health care, to training for rural health professionals, and a workforce that is reaching burnout," says Dr Davidson.

The recent release of the first-ever Rural Health Strategy is a welcome acknowledgment of the hard work of many, over years, to ensure that rural people are recognised for their unique needs in reaching equity of health and well-being.

The evening promises to be a lively event with panellists the Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall, Dr Shane Reti, Todd Stephenson, Ricardo Menéndez March, and Dr Nina Su presenting their party’s commitment to the health of rural New Zealanders.