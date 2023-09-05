Former Wellington Mayor Andy Foster to stand for New Zealand First

Tuesday, 5 September, 2023 - 15:08

Former Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has announced he is standing for New Zealand First in the Mana electorate for the upcoming election.

"As a former Mayor of our Capital City, Andy has an exceptional resume and level of professional and governance experience that will be an asset to the team." says New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters.

Andy is one of New Zealand’s most experienced local government politicians, serving our Capital City for many years as a Councillor and then as Mayor. He also has served on many Boards and Trusts including the world-leading Zealandia. Before this he had a background in investment finance, taught economics and was a Parliamentary researcher.

Andy is recognised for his leadership in transport, urban planning, and finance. He spearheaded the world leading restoration of Wellington’s natural environment and is well known for his long-term involvement in Zealandia eco-sanctuary.

"On almost every important measure, our country has gone backwards - in health, education, law and order, economic performance, and productivity. We are all struggling with the cost of living, and we’ve become a lot more divided. Like most New Zealanders I believe we are going in the wrong direction. We need a change, a reset, and a new beginning" says Mr Foster.

"I’ve agreed to stand because I think New Zealanders deserve a lot better from our government. I want to be part of a New Zealand First team working constructively within a much better government, getting stuck into getting our country back."

"I believe New Zealand First as the party of the centre can also play a unique role in moderating extreme policies or wild policy swings with all the effects that has on people’s lives. MMP was intended to reduce the likelihood of the ‘unbridled power’ of a single party government and the risk of relative ideological extremism. In a system which currently has few checks and balances, I believe we are at our best when we have a range of views involved in making decisions and are firmly focused on what is good for New Zealand and New Zealanders. I know New Zealand First is the party best placed to help ensure that" says Mr Foster.