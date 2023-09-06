SAFE launches nationwide advertising campaign focused on 'National’s live export policy'

Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 - 10:12

National will bring back the cruel live export trade - that’s the message animal rights organisation SAFE wants to remind voters ahead of the election this year with a nationwide advertising campaign.

SAFE CEO Debra Ashton says the ban on live export must remain in place.

"This is an unpopular policy because New Zealanders know how cruel live export was," says Ashton.

"The ban on live export was based on good evidence that the industry causes animals to suffer. National has ignored our calls to drop this policy, which is why we’re taking action."

A recent Curia Poll, commissioned by SAFE found that 61 per cent of voters support the ban of live animal exports by sea, 66 per cent said animal welfare was extremely or very important, and 89% said it was at least somewhat important.

"This should be a reminder to all political parties that kiwis care about animals and ignoring their welfare is unacceptable ."

"The rest of the world is starting to shift away from live animal exports due to significant animal welfare concerns. Australia, Luxembourg, and the European Union are all considering or have taken steps to phase out live animal exports."

"We will continue to call on National to drop its policy to reinstate live export by sea."