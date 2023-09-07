National on right track with road infrastructure - Simeon Brown

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 09:23

National is welcoming the findings of a new report highlighting the economic benefits of world-class road infrastructure and confirming the need for delivering key road infrastructure across the country, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"The Northern Infrastructure Forum’s report into state highway investments has found that two of National’s flagship transport projects, announced as part of our Transport for the Future policy, will provide compelling benefits for New Zealand’s economy, improving supply chain efficiency and productivity.

"The report finds that the Warkworth to Wellsford and Cambridge to Piarere expressways, two integral components of National’s vision of four lanes between Whangarei and Tauranga, will each contribute $500 million a year to New Zealand’s GDP and $6 billion to New Zealand’s economy within 20 years.

"It outlines the importance of investing in key roading infrastructure across the country. Building new Roads of National Significance will not only improve safety and resilience in our transport network, but will also provide significant economic benefits for all New Zealanders.

"Over the past six years, New Zealand’s transport infrastructure pipeline has come to a halt. Labour has failed to start and complete one single major infrastructure project during their time in government, reducing productivity and leaving motorists stuck in worsening congestion.

"Labour cancelled the Warkworth to Wellsford and Cambridge to Piarere expressways upon entering office, costing millions of dollars in lost productivity to New Zealand’s supply chain and the wider economy.

"National is the party of infrastructure. We have a strong track record of funding, consenting, and delivering major infrastructure projects such as the Auckland City Rail Link, the Waterview Tunnel, the Waikato Expressway, Transmission Gully, and the recently completed Puhoi to Warkworth motorway.

"National will build on our track record of delivering the key transport infrastructure projects that New Zealand needs. We will deliver 13 new Roads of National Significance around the country, allowing New Zealanders to get to where they want to be faster and safer, and providing significant benefits to New Zealand’s economy.

"National will rebuild the economy and get it working for Kiwis - so we can all get ahead and bring down the cost of living.

"A stronger economy means tackling the cost-of-living crisis, higher incomes, lower mortgage rates, and it means New Zealand can afford the quality public services we all rely on."