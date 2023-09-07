Public Service Commissioner announces retirement

Thursday, 7 September, 2023 - 11:15

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced he will retire on 29 February (2024).

The Commissioner said leaving at that time gives the Government an opportunity to start its term with fresh leadership at the head of the Public Service.

Mr Hughes advised the Prime Minister and Minister for the Public Service of his intention to resign and the date of his retirement in early July.

"It has been the privilege of my life to serve as Public Service Commissioner," said Mr Hughes.

"I personally thank every public servant who has chosen public service as their career. I truly believe it is a noble thing to choose to serve your country and your fellow citizens. Every single public servant has my respect and my gratitude."

Mr Hughes said he remains committed to the role of Public Service Commissioner right up until the end of his term.

"The Public Service has an important role to play through the election period and formation of the Government and I am absolutely committed to leading that effort," said Mr Hughes.

The Commissioner will be making no further comment on his retirement. He turned 65 in May.

Notes for editors:

Mr Hughes is retiring after 43 years of public service. His term as Commissioner was due to end on 3 July 2024. He will have served seven years and seven months of his eight-year term when he leaves in February.

Mr Hughes has applied the same notice period of six months to his term as applies to Public Service chief executives.

Mr Hughes informed the Prime Minister and Minister for the Public Service of his intention to retire on 4 July 2023, which was the first available regular scheduled meeting that fitted within the six-month notice period.

The Public Service Commissioner is appointed by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. A process for appointing a new Public Service Commissioner will be decided by the Prime Minister following the General Election.