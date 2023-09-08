Bills lower, climate happier under Green Party plan - Julie Anne Genter

Friday, 8 September, 2023 - 16:09

Labour’s announcement of an energy rebate is a step in the right direction, but the Greens’ Clean Power Payment would do much more for households.

"The Clean Power Payment will save households hundreds of dollars on their energy bills, every year, and slash carbon emissions," says Green Party energy spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

"People are struggling and the planet is heating at frightening speed. We can and must deal with both challenges at the same time. There is a clear answer staring us in the face: warm homes powered by clean, cheap, low-carbon energy, supplied straight from our roofs.

"We’re pleased that Labour is, again, picking up our ideas but they need to go further.

"Labour is planning to retrofit up to 5000 homes a year - while the Green Party is planning to roll out the Clean Power Payment to 60,000 homes a year.

"Progress has been made between the Greens and Labour through Warmer Kiwi Homes, a long-standing Green Party policy that we have been able to scale up as part of the government. But it’s not enough.

"Under our plan, people will be able to access grants of up to $6,000 to cover the cost of clean energy upgrades, like putting solar power on their roof, or installing a heat pump. Plus, interest-free loans of up to $30,000 to cover the cost of additional zero carbon home upgrades.

"And, zero carbon upgrades will be tax-deductible for landlords, helping deliver the Green Party’s Pledge to Renters.

"The Clean Power Payment will go further and deliver lower bills, more jobs, and cut climate emissions. That is what the Green Party is offering this election. Once again we are the only party with the bold solutions people need right now.

"Today’s announcement shows that with a strong Green Party in the next Parliament we can do more to help everyone good lives within the limits of a safe climate," says Julie Anne Genter.