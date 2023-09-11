Education mandates a worrying trend - PPTA

Monday, 11 September, 2023 - 15:03

The National Party’s recent announcement that it will mandate how reading must be taught is the latest in a seriously concerning trend, says Chris Abercrombie, PPTA Te Wehengarua acting president.

"These policy announcements seem designed to paint a picture of decisiveness and taking control, and have not been well thought through.

"We are deeply concerned about these policies being put into law. What happens, for example, when new evidence or research comes to light about another best practice method of teaching?

Where is the flexibility, the recognition of the different learning needs of tamariki and rangatahi and the acknowledgement of teachers as professionals who know how to teach?

"The way in which education, particularly in the school sector, is increasingly becoming a political football - where policies are being created seemingly on the hoof with the aim of winning votes rather than improving teaching and learning - is really worrying.

"We urge all political parties to develop policies that are clearly and carefully thought through and that put the needs of tamariki and rangatahi first."