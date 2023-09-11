'By Maori, for Maori solutions need to be at heart of election year housing policy'

Monday, 11 September, 2023 - 15:22

The national Māori housing advocate Te Matapihi he tirohanga mō te iwi Trust welcomes a social housing policy from the National Party as announced over the weekend but wants all parties to demonstrate how they will ensure equitable opportunities for Māori in their housing policies.

Te Matapihi acting General Manager, Tyrone Raumati says that the advocacy body supports plans for getting more whānau into secure, decent homes but reminds politicians that a "one size fits all" approach has not and will not work for Māori.

"We are pleased to see housing policies starting to take centre stage in this election - the housing crisis requires focus, funding and action.

"As election campaigning begins in earnest, we encourage all parties to clearly demonstrate how their policies will address the fact that 50% of all people on the housing register are Māori and how they plan on ensuring that kaupapa Māori housing organisations have equitable access to funding, investment, and growth opportunities."

Mr. Raumati says that the work to create housing pathways for Māori has been decades in the making and that significant barriers still exist for Māori housing providers that must be urgently addressed by politicians - including access to funds and finance.

Despite the barriers to delivery that still exist for Māori housing providers, Mr. Raumati says that they have gained significant ground in the last seven years and this development must be maintained and strengthened if the housing crisis is going to be resolved.

"By Māori, for Māori approaches to housing are working. One third of all community housing providers are now kaupapa Māori, papakāinga are flourishing from Motueka, to Kirikiriroa, to Papamoa, and Māori organisations offering home ownership opportunities are gearing up.

"We have also seen how Māori and iwi organisations have stepped up to get people into housing after Cyclone Gabrielle and the floods with a speed unable to be matched by the government.

"We are seeing the benefit of direct funding into Māori housing all around the country. We need to keep up this funding and increase it across all types of housing so that we can continue creating homes that are fit for purpose for Māori. We need policies that safeguard kāinga Māori for generations to come. This election is an opportunity for our political parties to show us what their plan is to do that."