Make your vote count in DairyNZ's board election

Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 - 15:26

Voting is open for DairyNZ’s Board of Director election, with farmers encouraged to have their say in who will join the board this year.

Levy-paying dairy farmers can vote for two farmer candidates to join DairyNZ’s board, with 13 farmer candidates up for election.

Electionz.com returning officer Anthony Morton says he is encouraged by the large pool of candidates for this year’s DairyNZ board election.

"Over the course of the voting period, there will be opportunities to engage with candidates, including meet the candidates webinars hosted by Federated Farmers, in late September. Where possible, take up these opportunities, so you understand who you are voting for, what is important to them and the impact they may have on the board," says Anthony.

"It’s key to make an informed decision on who you think will contribute well to the board, and the direction of both dairy farming and DairyNZ."

DairyNZ levy payers will receive a vote pack in the mail from September 11 and can vote online or by post. Any levy paying farmers who haven’t received their voter information pack by September 20 should contact the election helpline (phone 0800 666 935 or email iro@electionz.com).

Dairy farmer levy payers have until 12 noon Tuesday, October 10, to cast their votes.

The candidates in DairyNZ’s 2023 board election are:

Bryan Pedersen, Foxton Shane Ardern, Åpunake Gray Baldwin, PutÄruru Paul Manion, Morrinsville Jim van der Poel, ÅhaupÅ Seamus Barden, Auckland Jeremy Savage, Ashburton Cameron Henderson, Swannanoa Jessie Chan, Rakaia Stu Muir, Aka Aka James Barron, Te Poi Conall Buchanan, Paeroa Jason Herrick, Lumsden

"I encourage farmers to understand who they are voting for, including reading the profiles in their voting pack or on the DairyNZ website. If necessary, contact candidates to better understand their policies or reasons for standing," says Anthony.

"This will help farmers consider who will best represent their views and make the best contribution to the DairyNZ board."

DairyNZ’s board consists of five farmer-elected directors and three board-appointed directors. This year, Colin Glass and Jim van der Poel are retiring by rotation. Colin Glass is not standing for re-election.

Successful candidates will be announced at DairyNZ’s annual general meeting on October 11 in Te Awamutu.

More information on the candidates and the voting process is available at dairynz.co.nz/agm.

Waikato to host DairyNZ AGM

This year’s DairyNZ annual general meeting (AGM) is being hosted in Te Awamutu, Waikato.

Levy payers are invited to attend the AGM to hear about DairyNZ’s highlights over the past year and future investment priorities.

Successful candidates from the DairyNZ Board of Director elections will be announced.

The AGM is being held at 11am on Wednesday, October 11, at the Te Awamutu Library.

For more information on candidates and voting, see dairynz.co.nz/agm.