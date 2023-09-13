Anti-poverty organisations call on politicians to address 'crushed margins'

Wednesday, 13 September, 2023 - 08:50

A leading coalition of anti-poverty groups has issued a call to politicians to hear and address not just "the middle" of New Zealand politics this election but also "the crushed margins".

The Fairer Future coalition - a collective of anti-poverty advocacy groups, community organisations, service providers and unions - is hosting an election forum to centre the missing voices in election debates so far.

The Forum for a Fairer Future will be attended by representatives of Labour, the Green Party, Te PÄti MÄori, and the Opportunities Party. The National Party and the ACT Party have not responded to repeated invitations.

"We are fed up with our communities on the crushed margins being left behind in this election or kicked around as a political football. We’ve spent time preparing for consultations, writing letters, building petitions, and taking action, and see no commitment on the issues from political parties," says Nick Stoneman, spokesperson of Fairer Future.

"Our communities cannot wait another political cycle for transformation of our welfare system - we need action now," adds Rhonda Swenson, spokesperson for Fairer Future.

The forum, hosted at 6pm tonight at St Peter’s Church on Willis Street (Garden Room), off Ghuznee Street), will direct questions to politicians from individuals on the frontline of the welfare system.

"No one wants to see people who care for children and our elderly, disabled people, and people who create our communities being swept into poverty and stress because our economic system isn’t programmed to care and to recognise everyone’s contribution," says Max Harris, spokesperson for Fairer Future.

In an election campaign with repeated references to the cost of living crisis, few parties have offered policies specifically designed to address low incomes, high rents, and unaffordable bills.

Fairer Future is calling on all political parties to centre the demands of people in the welfare system - to lift income support to liveable income levels, implement a high-trust model (including by ending sanctions and changing relationship rules), and wiping all debt owed to MSD.

The Fairer Future coalition advocated for lifting benefit levels prior to the 2021 Budget, and has worked recently on wiping debt owed to MSD, including through a 2023 report, Lifting the Weight.