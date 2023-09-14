Election 2023 - Animal Welfare Scorecard - SPCA

Thursday, 14 September, 2023 - 14:01

Animals hold a special place in the hearts of New Zealanders, which is why SPCA has released its ‘Animal Welfare Scorecard’ ahead of this year’s election; a valuable resource for voters seeking insight into party positions on eight crucial animal welfare issues.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of companion animal ownership in the world, many of us are driven to protect our native wildlife, and we know 90% of New Zealanders believe it is important to protect the welfare of farmed animals.

With the 2023 Election one month away, SPCA has unveiled this informative scorecard to highlight where political parties stand on these pivotal issues. This initiative aims to raise awareness of critical animal welfare topics and to combat cruelty against animals by providing a concise summary of each party's stance on policies aligned with SPCA's charitable mission and vision.

SPCA’s Scientific Officer, Dr Alison Vaughan, says it is essential for people to stay well-informed about these issues, so their votes can support the policies they align with.

"We believe that the welfare of animals should transcend political divides," says Dr Vaughan. "Our 'Animal Welfare Scorecard' serves solely as a tool to empower voters with knowledge, allowing them to make informed choices that align with their values."

You can view SPCA’s Animal Welfare Scorecard on our website:

- Election Scorecard

- Background document for more information

It is essential to note that SPCA neither endorses nor opposes any political party nor instructs individuals on how to cast their votes.