'A National/ACT Govt would make life miserable for those already worst off'

Friday, 15 September, 2023 - 14:56

Only a Party vote for the Greens will end poverty. ACT’S welfare policy announced today is as cruel as it gets.

With National doing absolutely nothing for those on low incomes, it’s clear that these two parties in government would be dangerous for those already struggling.

"The Green Party’s plan is the right and compassionate thing to do to make sure that no matter what, everyone will always have enough to cover life’s essentials. All paid for by a simple and fair tax on the wealthiest few," says the Green Party’s social development spokesperson, Ricardo Menéndez March.

"Over the last week or so, we have seen clearer than ever the choice people have in October. A National and ACT vision so bleak, so selfish, so petty, it’s hard to believe. Or a vision of an Aotearoa where we work together to make sure everyone has what they need to live a good life.

"National refuses to be upfront about what happens after people are evicted from state homes. ACT and National also have no answer to what happens next once income support is ripped away - particularly for whÄnau with children.

"ACT and National’s policies would literally leave people out in the cold.

"What ACT also spectacularly fails to realise is that being on a benefit or in work is not an all or nothing choice. A huge number of people are on benefits because they are unable to work full time. This support is essential to these people coping with the cost of living crisis that these two parties apparently care so much about.

"The Green Party understands that when times are tough, people need support - not punitive hoops to jump through right when they’re already struggling.

"The Green Party’s Income Guarantee includes a family top up that will replace Working for Families with a single, simple payment for all families who need it and end the unfair discrimination of the In Work Tax Credit. It will provide parents or caregivers with up to $215 every week for the first child, and $135 a week for every other child.

"We would also transform ACC into an Agency of Comprehensive Care so if anyone has to stop working due to illness, they will receive a minimum payment of 80% of the full-time minimum wage

"As ACT continues to introduce cruel policy and National struggles to explain how they would -actually- pay for their tax cuts, it’s becoming increasingly clear they could resort to cutting essential public services and make life harder for people.

"Poverty is a political choice. The Green Party is choosing to end it, rather than making it worse. Our plan will provide lasting solutions that will guarantee everyone has what they need to live a good life and cover the essentials - even when times are tough," says Ricardo Menéndez March.