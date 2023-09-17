ACT Party launch is a Big Pink Fizzer! - Freedoms NZ

Sunday, 17 September, 2023 - 14:13

The ACT Party's launch was shaping up to be rather uneventful, but it took an exciting turn when Freedoms NZ joined the party!

Over the past week, the ACT team had been brimming with confidence, expecting their latest event to be their most significant to date. RSVPs estimated a crowd of 1,800 attendees, but as the event commenced, only 500 individuals had gathered, leaving a shortfall of approximately 1,300 attendees. The question arises: Could this unexpected turn of events be linked to the activities of Freedoms NZ?

A last minute scramble has seen organisers flustered as they try and fill the empty seats at the front of the Civic Theatre.

Adding to the disruptions, Karl Mokaraka, known as the "Man on the Fence," made a conspicuous appearance, transforming into the "Man on the Seat." Mokaraka successfully disrupted David Seymour's opening speech for a length amount of time, further intensifying the unexpected challenges faced by the event organizers.

Multiple over protestors have also been extracted from the event.

Outside the Civic Theatre, a group of Freedoms NZ protestors gathered, holding signs and making their voices heard.

Brian Tamaki, Co-Leader of Freedoms NZ, expressed the group's concerns, saying, "Kiwis are not happy. They are frustrated this election - these individuals are exercising their freedom of speech letting politicians know that. These politicians disrupted our lives over the past six years as they infringed on our freedoms and rights. It's only fair that we now disrupt their lives. They caused many people to lose their jobs, and now they want your vote to keep their jobs-we will not be conned into that!"

Tamaki continued, criticizing David Seymour's stance on COVID-19 laws, saying, "David Seymour was complicit with all of the COVID-19 laws that took away New Zealanders' freedoms and rights. He was supposed to be a promoter of Freedoms, yet he's absolutely infringed on our NZ Bill of Rights. He has no integrity as a politician."

"Seymour is a career politician who appears to be out of touch with the realities faced by Kiwis. He has had no real job outside of politics. Kiwis should carefully consider whether he should be elected to a position of power. If Kiwis thought the last six years were challenging, they may expect more of the same with a National/ACT-led government, as they did not oppose many of the actions executed by the Labour government during their reign."

David Seymour's lackluster speech was enough to make anyone drowsy as he droned on about the next generation and a young girl growing up in New Zealand, despite his limited understanding as he is not a family-oriented individual himself.

Tamaki continues to say, "Seymour does not genuinely care about families. He is content with allowing Drag Queens to read to our children in school, he supports the transgender agenda, sees no issue with our extreme abortion laws, and has advocated for euthanizing our elderly."

The ACT Party is now tasked with regrouping and addressing the concerns and disruptions that unfolded during this failure of an event.

The rest of the political parties will be wondering when the Freedoms NZ team will pop up next!