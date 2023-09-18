Greens would push Labour much further on solar power - Julie Anne Genter

Monday, 18 September, 2023 - 12:42

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment.

"Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades," says the Green Party’s energy spokesperson, Julie Anne Genter.

"The Green Party’s Clean Power Payment will help many more people cover the cost of upgrading their home to run on clean energy, and save them money each month on their power bills.

"We’re pleased that Labour is, again, picking up our ideas but they need to go further.

"Whereas Labour’s plan would help people with around 20% of the upfront cost of solar, the Green Party will help people cover the entire cost - through a mix of grants and interest-free loans that together could unlock solar for every household.

"The Green Party would also install solar on the roofs of 30,000 KÄinga Ora homes over the next three years, instead of just 1,000 per year as Labour is currently proposing.

"We estimate that the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment will lead to a third of all homes having solar over the next 15 years.

"Together with measures to save energy, harnessing the power of the sun is the single cheapest way to slash emissions and save people money on their power bills.

"The only obstacle in front of us is political.

"Over the course of this election, Labour and National have offered little more than small tinkering in the face of record inequality and a climate crisis. Things can be better.

"There is no doubt that we need to leave the age of fossil fuels behind, quickly and decisively. But what drives our machines won’t change until we change what drives our government.

"With more Green MPs in the next Parliament and more Green Ministers in the next Government, we can take climate action that makes our lives better and saves people money," says Julie Anne Genter.